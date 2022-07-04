10% decrease for the local beer market in the first months of the year

The Romanian beer market decreased by 10% in the first 4 months of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year.

“In Romania, same as in other European countries, the economic context is very difficult, being still marked by the effects of the health crisis generated by Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, but also by the accelerated rise in inflation, raw material prices, energy, gas and fuel ”, explains Julia Leferman, general manager of the Brewers of Romania Association.

Europe’s brewers could help drive the recovery from the Covid pandemic if decision-makers adopt the right measures to support the sector, The Brewers of Europe announced today.

As Europeans look ahead to their first summer in three years without Covid-19 restrictions on the hospitality sector and events, brewers are hopeful of a bounce back to pre-pandemic growth.

Commenting on Europe Economics’ new Covid impact report, The Brewers of Europe said that while beer hospitality has slowly been recovering from the pandemic, it is still in a precarious position. With appropriate support measures, brewers can however lead the way, reviving the economy.

Published on June 29, the Covid Impact Report reveals that, in 2021, there were shoots of recovery but the brewing sector saw only moderate increases in beer sales, as the hospitality sector failed to return to pre-pandemic levels. While 2021 saw the gradual return of European tourists in the summer, it also saw more hospitality shutdowns, strict opening rules, travel restrictions, vaccination and testing requirements and constantly changing rules, all combining to drive revenues down.

The report shows 2021 beer sales in bars, pubs and restaurants were still down by 35% on 2019.

Given the important contribution of beer to the European economy and the far-reaching connections throughout the beer value chain, the pandemic’s impact on brewing had knock-on effects on all the jobs, value-added and government revenues generated throughout the beer chain. And while Covid-19’s impact may be receding, the European economy is now facing new, additional pressures which will affect consumer spending and place greater financial burdens and uncertainty on many businesses.

As brewing and hospitality work to get back to where they were, much is at stake for the wider economy. Numbers from 2021 show that beer has a strong potential to drive Europe’s recovery, with the moderate growth still helping more than half the lost jobs to return and an additional €4 billion in taxes to be generated. A full recovery to pre-pandemic levels however can:-

return a further €6.2 billion in value-added to the economy

retrieve 254,000 more jobs

bring in a further €6 billion in tax revenues for governments