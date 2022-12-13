10 Large Companies in Romania with an Impact of over 100,000 Employees on the Labour Market Have Integrated Art into Business in 2022

In only ten months since its launch, 10 multinational and entrepreneurial companies, with an impact of over 100,000 employees on the labour market, have accessed integrated visual arts services in their efforts to accelerate transformation, strengthen reputation and adapt the organizational mindset to a constantly changing macroeconomic context.

In particular, art increases productivity, inspires employees, decreases stress and anxiety. According to international statistics, exposure to artwork reduces employees` stress and anxiety by up to 50%.

Thus, organizations such as Argus Audit (financial services), Corporate Office Solutions (the leader of the fit-out market), Kuehne+Nagel (transport and logistics), Medi Spa clinic in Cluj Napoca, Signify (lighting solutions), Smyk (toys), or Promelek XXI (electrical installations and equipment) were among the companies that chose art both as a business tool as well as for employee, partners or customers’s engagement.

“Art is a catalyst for change and progress. When times change, innovation and added value are needed not only on paper, but in the given reality. Companies in Romania have understood that by the means of art they can add a new and valuable dimension to their identity. They can reposition in business, consolidate or reset their organizational culture. At the end of the day, the main winners are the employees and customers themselves. In fact, I believe that when we experience the fundamental transformations of society, we can no longer act the same by always waiting for other results,” says Andrei Breahna, founder of Art Set by GAEP.

The integrated visual arts service Art Set by GAEP is a one of the kind in the world at present, being a 100% Romanian idea. The platform, devised by the founders of GAEP contemporary art gallery, one of the most active galleries in South – Eastern Europe, was launched this year, just 10 months ago.

“Our project with Gaep gallery brought fresh air into our work environment, generating curiosity and appreciation among our team members for the beautiful art, while giving visibility to the talented artists in our own local communities. The collaboration with GAEP fits into our determination as an employer to encourage open-mindedness and a sense of belonging and supporting local communities,” says Plamen Penev, National Director, Kuehne+Nagel Romania.

The active companies that have mainly requested Art Set services in Bucharest and Cluj, operate especially in fields such as retail, consulting, transportation and logistics solutions, professional lighting, or design in workspaces. The common requirements of these companies were art in the office and customized cultural experiences for both intentional and external stakeholders.

“One benefit of connecting business and art is clearly corporate culture. The pandemic urged us to adapt to socio-economic challenges difficult to anticipate. In this context, succeeding has to do with team cohesion, motivation in difficult times,” – mentions Christophe Weller, CEO & Founder Corporate Office Solutions.

Art Motivates Employees and Drives Productivity at Work

A study from the UK shows that 61% of employees believe in art and artists inspire them to think and work more creatively. Also, art changes the air: 93% of participants in the same study agree that art makes space more welcoming to employees and visitors to the space alike.

Razvan Copoiu, CEO of Signify: “When we talk about organizational culture, we have an out-of-the-box approach, which helps us differentiate ourselves, emphasizing the values of our company. The collaboration with GAEP Gallery reflects the openness to embrace a new mindset – driven by creativity and agility – attributes that make us who we are and that also cross the company’s borders to partners.”

In terms of performance, statistics show that employees who benefit from art in the office space work 15% faster and do less errors than those in lean offices. In terms of productivity, it increases by 30% in the case of offices enriched by art.

Art is also associated with wellbeing, one of the key concepts of recent years in HR policies: according to international specialists, art reduces stress by up to 78%.

Andrei Martin, Medical Director and owner, Medi Spa Clinic Cluj: “The MedicalSpa concept involves achieving a state of well-being, to feel in the best physical and mental shape both through cutting-edge medicine and through refinement and personalization. GAEP Gallery gave the clinic its own colour. A space enriched by art becomes expressive, attracts and relaxes. We want our patients and clients, once they come to us, so in contact with art, to feel like they are in a special and safe place.”

How Gaep Art Set Works: What Were the Most Frequent Requests in 2022?

Through Art Set, companies benefit from physical and digital works of art, which are cost-efficient, and from various programs, based on visual arts, which contribute to achieving business, employee & customer engagement objectives.

Károly Nagy, General Manager, Promeleck XXI: “Art Set reveals an innovative way to connect to the future, by the means of artworks displayed in the headquarters and through the workshops designed together. We aim to debate, in a completely new way, topics connected to business, such as environmental protection, as well as topics of interest to colleagues, such as the future of work. Through office art we rediscover ourselves more creatively because art supports us in our own development.”

The most frequent requests this year were:

Temporary exhibitions : artworks shown for a period of approximately 6 months at the companies’ headquarters to encourage creativity, but also the come-back of employees to the office after the pandemic.

: artworks shown for a period of approximately 6 months at the companies’ headquarters to encourage creativity, but also the come-back of employees to the office after the pandemic. Seminars of organizational culture, held by multidisciplinary groups of experts – representatives of GAEP Gallery, artists, curators, cultural entrepreneurs, strategists in organizational culture – as tools to support programs and strategies for organizational transformation and adjusting to a change mindset.

held by multidisciplinary groups of experts – representatives of GAEP Gallery, artists, curators, cultural entrepreneurs, strategists in organizational culture – as tools to support programs and strategies for organizational transformation and adjusting to a change mindset. Guided art tours or private events at the gallery and in other alternative unconventional spaces addressed to the corporate segment.

Art Set is an integrated art solution for companies, their internal &external stakeholders. Responding to transformation and growth strategies, the solution contributes to strengthening reputation and brand value. With the aim to facilitate a change of mindset, Art Set by GAEP proposes components such as office art exhibitions, seminars that address current social themes (sustainability, environmental protection, diversity and inclusion, the future of cities, the future of work) or personalized art events.