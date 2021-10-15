10 tech start-ups from Romania, Bulgaria, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland, alumni of the InnovX-BCR Accelerator

InnovX-BCR, the technology business acceleration program, selected the 10 alumni of the Startups group and named the group’s winners at the Demo Day event, which brought together entrepreneurs and potential investors and partners. The start-ups participated in a 12-week bootcamp in which they had access to parallel educational programs dedicated to the different members of the start-ups according to responsibilities: 1. CEO – Financial and business education program in order to attracting grant and equity financing; 2. CIO – Educational program for innovation and 3. CTO – Educational program dedicated to emerging technologies.

15 startups participated in Bootcamp in the Startups group, and of these, 10 businesses passed Selection Day and were chosen to participate in the final stages Elevator Pitch, in front of the BCR management team, and in Demo Day, pitch in in the face of potential investors. For the first time, 4 companies with founders from Switzerland, Singapore, Bulgaria and Canada were among the finalist start-ups.

Following the live pitch, the jury selected three winners and three special prizes:

First place – Kinderpedia (Romania), a SAAS platform (software as a service) and a mobile application for parents to interact with kindergartens and primary schools, in order to ensure the best care for their children.

2nd place – WeaveAir (Canada), an end-to-end hardware and software solution for air distribution systems that prevents the spread of contamination and infection of air in buildings.

3rd place – eCollect (Switzerland), a fintech that provides fully digitized debt management for companies using AI and machine learning technologies.

All three start-ups will take part in the Wolves Summit conference, due on Poland during October 19-21, in front of the investors and potential partners. InnovX-BCR is partner of the conference.

Special prizes:

Kindeperdia received the Microsoft Special Award – a brainstorming session with the Microsoft sales team.

Invoice Cash received the UiPath Special Award – a day of mentoring in the UiPath Immersion Lab and a meeting with UiPath Marketplace specialists.

eCollect received the Mindspace Special Award – a month of marketing and promotion campaign on the social media pages of Mindspace.

Start-up alumni

Carter (Romania) – a virtual assistant created by Xilar Technologies from Timișoara, which offers automation solutions and intelligent systems for homes and offices, while reducing CO2 emissions and pollution.

General Systems (Singapore) – a robotics company active in the construction sector, which offers automatic solutions for masonry and logistics of construction materials

Kids Finance (Romania) – a complete financial education solution for children and parents, focused on developing healthy financial habits, in an interactive way.

Iris Solutions (Bulgaria) – an EU-authorized Open Banking solution for banks and financial services, which integrates accounts from several banks, analyzes data and processes payments.

2Value (Romania) – a platform for promoting SMEs in the media, created by the PR company Tudor Communication

Invoice Cash Group (Romania) – an online factoring platform and a mobile application, which uses machine learning, big data and automation to purchase invoices, digital signatures, credit scoring or financing.

HiO (Romania) – a solution that covers the needs of digital systems, logistics consulting and delivery systems for companies specialized in deliveries.