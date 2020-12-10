123FormBuilder invests in venture capital fund specialised in tech companies

123FormBuilder and its shareholders, Catalyst Romania, Florin Cornianu and Adrian Gheara have invested in 212, a venture capital fund specialised in tech companies. 123FormBuilder is an online platform that helps individuals and businesses create forms, surveys, quizzes, and polls online, without requiring coding skills.

The RTPR has advised the 123FormBuilder on the new investment, with Alina Stavarau, partner, Marina Fecheta-Giurgica, as associate, Raluca Marcu, junior associate and Andrei Mihul (Senior Associate) part of advisory team.

“We are extremely happy to continue the series of M&A deals successfully signed by the RTPR team lately, this being the 9th in less than two months. We are pleased to have advised our clients on this transaction, especially that back in 2015 we assisted Catalyst Romania on its initial investment in the company. The success of Romanian IT companies is recognised at global level and the fact that 123FormBuilder attracted a new investor is yet another proof. We wish to congratulate them for this new deal and to thank them for choosing us as their legal advisors”, said Alina Stavaru.