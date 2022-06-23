$ 13 million funding for 3 Romanian entrepreneurs making robots in the UK

Three Romanian entrepreneurs based in Great Britain have opened a startup there that makes robots for warehouses and logistics, and now they have obtained a risk capital financing of 13 million dollars from investment funds.

The British startup BotsAndUs, was founded in London, in 2015, by Andrei Dănescu (CEO), Adrian Negoiță (CTO) and Oana Jinga (marketing and sales).

On Thursday, the Romanians’ company announced that it had obtained a round of seed investments worth 13 million dollars, led by the Lakestar fund. Maersk Growth, an investment fund of the Danish company Maersk, one of the world leaders in shipping and logistics, which has annual revenues of about $ 60 billion, also participated in the financing.

Other investors who contributed to the round of investments for the London startup of Romanians are the Kindred Capital and Capnamic funds.

Thus, BotsAndUs is close to 20 million dollars, investments obtained, including European funds.

The British startup makes autonomous robots, which work in hypermarkets, warehouses, office buildings or airports and take over from people the repetitive and time-consuming tasks of the process of collecting and analyzing data from the field, customer service and other areas that help managers make informed decisions. BotsAndUs customers include London Heathrow Airport, the largest in Europe.

Andrei Dănescu (34 years old) studied at the Bucharest Polytechnic (Electronics), and then went to study also engineering in Great Britain, at Coventry University and Cranfield University.

Co-founder Adrian Negoiță (35) also studied at the Bucharest Polytechnic, where he also followed a master’s degree in data modeling.

Oana Jinga (34), co-founder of BotsAndUs, studied communication and public relations at the University of Bucharest, after which she went to study in England, where she also followed a master’s degree at Kings College in London, in creative industries. In addition to her position at BotsAndUs, she also works at Google.