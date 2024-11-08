15 University Projects Awarded €5,000 Grants at ANIS 2024

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ANIS, the Employers’ Association of the Software and Services Industry, announced last night at the ANIS Scholarships 2024 Gala the winners of the seventh edition of its educational program for university faculty members innovating in teaching.

This year, a record number of 67 projects were submitted to the “ANIS Scholarships.” Applications were received from faculty members representing 48 different faculties across 20 universities in cities like Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Sibiu, Galați, Brașov, Oradea, Constanța, and Ploiești. The largest number of submissions, 21 projects, came from the “Tech For All” category, where professors have integrated technology and introduced innovations into courses and labs at non-technical faculties.

Fifteen innovative courses from the 67 submitted were awarded scholarships by ANIS member companies.

The applications were assessed by an independent jury based on four criteria: innovation, structure, method, and continuity.

Over the seven editions of the ANIS Scholarships program, more than 270 projects have been submitted, with a total of 82 scholarships awarded, amounting to €410,000. This year’s edition was supported by companies such as Adobe Romania, Bitdefender, Booking Holdings, DB Global Technology Center, Endava, Eviden Romania, GlobalLogic Romania, HARMAN International Romania, Orange Services, Regina Maria, Societe Generale Global Solution Centre, and SoftServe Romania. The National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA BUCHAREST served as the institutional partner for the ANIS Scholarships 2024.

“The fact that each year we receive more and higher-quality applications for the ANIS Scholarships demonstrates that the academic sector understands innovation is the only path to transforming Romania. Over these seven years, we have successfully brought industry and academia together and supported aligning university curricula with market demands—not only in IT but in all fields where technology plays a role,” said Corina Vasile, Executive Director of ANIS.

Here is the list of winners:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Category

Adrian-Paul Botezatu , Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computer Science, “Gh. Asachi” Technical University of Iași, for the project “Artificial Vision Systems.”

, Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computer Science, “Gh. Asachi” Technical University of Iași, for the project “Artificial Vision Systems.” Ana-Sabina Uban, Lecturer at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, University of Bucharest, for the project “LLMs & Cognition (Large Language Models and Human Cognition).”

The two scholarships were awarded by Adobe Romania and Endava Romania.

Finalists in this category included:

Ioana-Florina Coita , Lecturer at the Faculty of Economic Sciences, University of Oradea, for the project “Finance.”

, Lecturer at the Faculty of Economic Sciences, University of Oradea, for the project “Finance.” Horia-Alexandru Modran, Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Transilvania University of Brașov, for the project “Data Mining and Machine Learning Techniques with Applications in Cybersecurity.”

Big Data Category

Ciprian-Octavian Truică , Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers, National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, for the project “Data Mining for Financial Informatics.”

, Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers, National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, for the project “Data Mining for Financial Informatics.” Ciprian-Mihai Ceaușescu, Doctoral Assistant at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, University of Bucharest, for the project “Machine Learning Lab.”

Finalist in this category included:

Alexandru Dinu, Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technology, National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, with the project “Statistical Models and Methods in Information Engineering.”

The two scholarships were awarded by Adobe Romania and SoftServe Romania.

Cloud Computing Category

Radu-Corneliu Marin, Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers, National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, for the project “Decentralized Applications Development.”

The scholarship was awarded by Deutsche Bank Global Technology Center.

Cybersecurity Category

Sándor Kolumbán , Lecturer at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “IT Security.”

, Lecturer at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “IT Security.” Lucian-Ștefan Șuteu-Szöllősi , Lecturer at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Introduction to Cryptography.”

, Lecturer at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Introduction to Cryptography.” Giorgiana-Violeta Vlăsceanu, Lecturer at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers, National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, for the project “Privacy Protection Technologies.”

Finalists in this category included:

Alexandru Chiș , Ph.D. candidate at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Transilvania University of Brașov, for the project “Cybersecurity Incident Management.”

, Ph.D. candidate at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Transilvania University of Brașov, for the project “Cybersecurity Incident Management.” Alin-Bogdan Popa, Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers, National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, with the project “Quantum Communications and Cryptography.”

Two scholarships in this category were awarded by Bitdefender, and one by HARMAN International Romania.

HealthTech Category

Mădălina-Andreea Șerban , Ph.D. candidate at the Faculty of Business and Administration, University of Bucharest, for the project “Introduction to Biostatistics – Public Health Services and Policy Program.”

, Ph.D. candidate at the Faculty of Business and Administration, University of Bucharest, for the project “Introduction to Biostatistics – Public Health Services and Policy Program.” Octavian Andronic, Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine, “Carol Davila” University of Medicine and Pharmacy Bucharest, for the project “Innovative Technologies in Medicine.”

Finalists in this category included:

Claudiu-Cristian Papasteri , Lecturer at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, University of Bucharest, for the project “Cognitive and Clinical Neurosciences.”

, Lecturer at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, University of Bucharest, for the project “Cognitive and Clinical Neurosciences.” Mihaela Marcella Crișan-Vida, Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers, Politehnica University of Timișoara, for the project “Database for Medical Applications.”

The two scholarships in this category were awarded by Endava Romania and GlobalLogic Romania.

Internet of Things (IoT) Category

Raluca-Gordana Barb, Lecturer at the Faculty of Electronics, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Politehnica University of Timișoara, for the project “Integrated Digital Networks.”

Finalists in this category included:

Vasile-Dragoș Bartos , Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Industrial Engineering, Robotics, and Production Management, Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, with the project “IoT Technologies in Industry.”

, Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Industrial Engineering, Robotics, and Production Management, Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, with the project “IoT Technologies in Industry.” Ana-Maria Drăgulinescu, Lecturer at the Faculty of Electronics, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, for the project “Smart Embedded Systems for IoT.”

The scholarship in this category was awarded by Eviden Technologies.

Tech for All Category

Nicolae Andrei Crișan , Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Civil Engineering, Politehnica University of Timișoara, for the project “Applied Informatics.”

, Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Civil Engineering, Politehnica University of Timișoara, for the project “Applied Informatics.” Lăcrămioara-Mihaela Maghiar , Ph.D. candidate at the Faculty of Geography, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Satellite Image Processing.”

, Ph.D. candidate at the Faculty of Geography, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Satellite Image Processing.” Flavia Țăran , Lecturer at the Faculty of Political, Administrative, and Communication Sciences, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Digital Data Analysis.”

, Lecturer at the Faculty of Political, Administrative, and Communication Sciences, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Digital Data Analysis.” Aura-Elena Amironesei, Doctoral Assistant at the Faculty of Law, “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași, for the project “Legal Clinic I.”

Finalists in this category included:

Voica Pușcașiu , Lecturer at the Faculty of History and Philosophy, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Research Methodology in Art History.”

, Lecturer at the Faculty of History and Philosophy, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Research Methodology in Art History.” Miriam Kenyeres, Ph.D. candidate at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, for the project “Computer-Assisted Learning – Biology.”

The four scholarships in this category were awarded by Booking Holdings, Eviden Technologies, Orange Services, and Societe Generale Global Solution Centre.