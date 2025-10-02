1Development announces the start of construction for Nordului 50, an exclusive boutique residence with a one-of-a-kind panoramic view over Herăstrău Lake and Park. Future residents will enjoy an unparalleled perspective of Bucharest, with three kilometers of uninterrupted green expanse unfolding before them and direct views extending all the way to Piața Victoriei. Rising on a 3,200 m² plot, the project is scheduled for completion in spring 2027.

Nordului 50 brings together 29 residences and two ultra-premium penthouses, distributed across two distinct buildings. Each apartment starts from a spacious 200 sqm, while the two penthouses offer exceptionally generous layouts: one spanning 600 sqm with a 180 sqm terrace, and the other 400 sqm with a 90 sqm terrace — all on a single level.

The ground-floor apartments will feature unique layouts and private gardens, designed by landscape architects to extend the sense of privacy all the way to the edge of the park.

“The view from Nordului 50 is simply breathtaking. Before your eyes unfolds perhaps the most beautiful Bucharest imaginable — nearly three kilometers of uninterrupted greenery, stretching over Herăstrău and all the way to Piața Victoriei. It’s the kind of perspective that reminds you every day why you chose to wake up here”, states Raluca Stancu, Chief Operating Officer 1Development.

The lobby of Nordului 50 will serve as an iconic space: the two buildings are connected by a striking link structure, designed to evoke the ambiance of a contemporary greenhouse — an oasis of light, greenery, and tranquility for residents and visitors from the very first step into the complex.

The building will feature two shared underground levels for parking and six above-ground floors. The project has been designed so that each apartment enjoys a high level of privacy and comfort, with no more than one neighboring residence per floor.

The technical specifications affirm the ultra-premium standard: imposing entrance doors with elegant finishes, underfloor heating, state-of-the-art air conditioning, continuous fresh-air ventilation, and an integrated smart-home system. Each master bedroom has been designed as a true en-suite apartment — an intimate retreat dedicated to relaxation, featuring a private bathroom and a generous walk-in closet, completely separated from the rest of the living area.

“We chose to invest in the quality of life, not just apparent beauty. The finishes impress at first glance, yet the true value reveals itself in subtle details: state-of-the-art climate control systems, superior sound and thermal insulation, enhanced safety and daily comfort. Contemporary design, premium materials, and sustainable solutions come together harmoniously, offering a truly refined living experience. Beauty catches the eye, while comfort, sophistication, and elegance are experienced in every moment of daily life,”added Raluca Georgescu, Project Manager at 1Development.

For the execution of the project, 1Development has entrusted Bog’Art.