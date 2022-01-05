2.6 million job applications in 2021, the highest number in the last decade

All-time high on the labor market: Romanians have submitted over 12.6 million applications on eJobs.ro in 2021, the highest number of applications in the last decade. The number of job application submitted in 2021 is 34% higher than in 2019 and by 5% more than in 2020.

At the same time, the job offer was very close to the pre-pandemic market: almost 365,000 new jobs were lost in 2021, only 5% less than in 2019 and 22% more as in 2020.

“If in 2020 we saw candidates forced to make professional changes as a result of layoffs and transformations imposed by the pandemic, in 2021 it was strongly felt that the change of job became a choice again and ceased to be a constraint, as in the previous year. We have seen more courageous candidates than ever before, and this has been reflected in record numbers in terms of applications: 12.6 million, most of the last ten years”, says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania, the leader of the recruitment market.

The areas that attracted the most resumes in 2021 were Retail, Services, Call-center / BPO, IT / Telecom and Financial / Banking. On the other hand, the fewest applications reached employers who work in the textile industry, insurance, education / training, but also sports & wellness.

Most of the candidates eager for a career change come from Bucharest, which lured more than a quarter of the applications. At the same time, the big university centers, such as Cluj, Timișoara and Brașov, came strongly behind, accumulating almost 19% of the total applications.

Candidates’ interest in outside jobs also remains at an all-time low. Last year, only 1.3% of all applications were for positions available abroad. The most active candidates in 2021 were those aged 25-35. They were followed by those aged 18-24 and 36-45. We still see the greatest reluctance to change in the 45+ category, these candidates being in the top of the most difficult to employ on the labor market, according to a study conducted by eJobs in 2021.

“2022 will definitely be a year when the labor market will become even more stable. We will return to a fierce battle for talent – this is already happening in many areas – and the rate of team turnover will increase. There will also be even more pressure on wage budgets and we will see wage increases in most areas. At the same time, candidates will be more selective in the face of job offers and will embrace change only if the professional opportunity will tick all the desired criteria. The companies that will continue to invest in the employer brand and will know how to use it in their favor will manage to emerge victorious from the fight for the best talents”, says Bogdan Badea.