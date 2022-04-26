2021, the best year of the online recruitment market, recruitment website index says

● 2021: The total number of employees in Romania has increased by about 77,000 new employees, according to official data from the National Institute of Statistics;

● The 5th edition of the Job Index shows that at national level the number of job advertisements on OLX has increased by 37%, compared to 2020, registering over 740,000 recruitment offers;

● The category “Production workers – Warehouse – Logistics” ranks first in the top of the fields with the most jobs available on OLX: over 151,000 job offers (+ 112% vs 2020);

● July 2021: record number for job postings (over 76,500);

● Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj, Constanța and Iași remain the recruitment poles in Romania;

● Over 15,800 job offers for Ukrainian refugees in 2022.

Over 2.85 million Romanians have sought a job in 2021 on OLX, the local general advertising market website.

“The economic recovery experienced by Romania has attracted more employers to the recruitment market, which has led to a significant increase in job offers in all sectors of activity. Employers came back strong in 2021, especially in the second half of the year, putting more jobs on the OLX platform. We can say without hesitation that 2021 was the best year of the online recruitment market, both in terms of companies’ investments in the development of recruitment tools and the attention paid to the quality of the employment process, and the available budgets, registering -increases by up to 50% compared to the pre-pandemic period,” says Theodor Filoș, OLX Business Manager.

The current edition of the Job Index also shows that the number of jobs has risen rapidly in 2021. Although this sector has started slower in the first two months of 2021, significant increases were reported since March. Nationwide, the number of OLX job postings has increased by 37% compared to 2020 to over 740,000 recruitment offers.

“The labor market has shown good signs of recovery in 2021, and this is primarily due to the large volumes of jobs put on the market by employers, volumes that have approached pre-pandemic levels. With many jobs on the market, an increased appetite for so-called blue collar employees, more openness on the part of employers, but also an increased level of selectivity on the part of candidates, the Romanian labor market was characterized last year by effervescence and resilience. The economic recovery experienced by Romania has attracted more employers to the recruitment market, which has led to a significant increase in job offers in all sectors of activity. Employers came back strong in 2021, especially in the second half of the year, putting more jobs on the OLX platform. We can say without hesitation that 2021 was the best year of the online recruitment market, both in terms of companies’ investments in the development of recruitment tools and the attention paid to the quality of the employment process, and the available budgets, registering -increases by up to 50% compared to the pre-pandemic period”, says Theodor Filoș, OLX Business Manager.

Moreover, OLX data bring to the fore some important trends in online recruitment: unlike in previous years, although companies performed more jobs in 2021, Romanians’ interest in a job was slightly lower (-5%) ; on the other hand, the candidates were more determined and thus the average employment time decreased by 5 days (compared to 2020); even though blue collar remains the star segment in 2021, there is also a significant increase in the gray collar segment, where job ads have reached 30% of the market.

60,000 new job postings every month in 2021

The number of job postings published in the Jobs section of the OLX platform, between January and December 2021, increased significantly (+ 37%), reaching a total of over 740,000, compared to only about 540,000 jobs vacancies, opened in 2020. On average, about 60,000 jobs were added each month.The appetite for recruitment was highest in the summer and early autumn months: most job vacancies were added by employers in June-September, with a record figure of over 76,500 ads in July. In fact, during the mentioned interval, the registered increases were 65-70% higher compared to the previous year.On the other hand, January 2021 was the month in which employers published the fewest ads, respectively 37,300 (-26%).

Production workers – Warehouse – Logistics, the most sought after candidates on the labor market

For the first time, the category “Production workers – Warehouse – Logistics” took first place in the top of the fields with the most jobs available on OLX, after occupying the second position in 2020. The high number of job advertisements confirms the major shortage of staff in this field. Thus, during the last year, the companies added on OLX over 151,000 job offers for the workers in this field, with 112% more than in 2020.

The “Engineers – Craftsmen – Builders” category, with 127,500 jobs available in 2021, lost the leading position in 2020 in the ranking of the fields with the most job postings. However, even so, the number of job vacancies in this field has remained constant over the last two years.

Last year, the category “Drivers – Car Services – Courier” was on the third place, with approximately 117,000 job postings. The growth in this area of ​​activity was significant last year, when the number of job postings increased by 69%.

Most resumes went to driver jobs

The field that registered the most unique applications on OLX in 2021 was “Drivers – Car Services – Courier”, over 542,000 Romanians applying for these positions.On the second place in the ranking of the fields with the most candidates was the category “Cashiers – Commercial Workers”, with approximately 307,000 unique candidates.The podium was completed by the “Hotel Staff – Restaurant” domain, with approximately 300,000 CVs received during the last year.

The capital accounts for 30% of all recruitment ads

Most job postings have been published on OLX in 2021 by employers in Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta and Iasi.The capital leads the top, employers in Bucharest – Ilfov posting almost 208,000 recruitment ads, more by about 38% compared to 2020. Comparing the total number of ads, it results that about 30% of all ads are intended for this area.

Brașov County climbed a position in the top, to the second place, with about 46,600 job announcements, increasing by over 50% compared to the previous year.

Cluj County dropped to third place, with 44,200 ads, but with an advance of 29% compared to 2020.

The fewest jobs were registered in the counties of Caraş-Severin, Tulcea and Harghita, but even these had increases compared to the previous year.

Over 15,800 eligible job offers for Ukrainian refugees

In addition to the urgent support provided to people in Ukraine in March of this year, with the inauguration of a dedicated section on the platform, OLX provides thousands of employment opportunities for Ukrainian citizens. Thus, for those who want to continue their professional career on the territory of our country, in the OLX platform can be found over 15,800 eligible job offers for Ukrainian refugees.

From the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine until the end of March, countless employers have chosen OLX to list their available jobs, and the volume of job offers is growing at a significant rate: from 1,158 job postings in February 2022 , an increase of 611% a month later, with over 8,200 ads published.

The main sectors with the most job offers are: “Hotel staff – restaurant” (1,867 ads listed), “Engineers – Tradesmen – Builders” (1,423 ads) and “Drivers – Car services – Courier” (1,244 ads).

Moreover, even on the application side of the candidates, the areas remain, with one difference: “Hotel staff – restaurant” (10,095 applications), “Drivers – Car services – Courier” (8,918 applications) ranks second, followed of “Engineers – Craftsmen – Builders” (7,291 applications).

As for the cities with the most job postings for Ukrainian refugees, listed on the OLX platform, the top is led by Bucharest, employers in the capital posting 3,533 offers, and Cluj-Napoca and Iasi fill the following positions, with 1,121 and 858 jobs, respectively.