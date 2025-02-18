Romania’s budget for this year, recently adopted by the Romanian Parliament, has been designed to reposition the country on a trajectory toward restoring fiscal balance after the significant deficits recorded in recent years, according to analysts from the Romanian Economic Monitor (RoEM), a research project of the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration (FSEGA) at Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca. However, achieving this national objective requires responsible economic governance that considers overcoming two major obstacles: domestic political instability and significant economic pressures from both Europe and the United States in the current global context.

“This year’s budget is based on realistic reference figures, but these could be threatened by unforeseen events in the global and local economy. Specifically, the budget assumes an economic growth rate of 2.5%—higher than last year’s—and an annual inflation rate of 4.4%, which is more moderate than the previous year. As a result, the government has projected a revenue increase of 2.3% of GDP, while expenditures are set to rise by only 0.7% of GDP, leading to a targeted budget deficit of 7% by the end of 2025. This would mark a significant reduction from the 8.6% deficit recorded in 2024, demonstrating the government’s commitment to placing the national budget on a sustainable long-term trajectory,” explains Levente Szász, Vice-Rector of UBB Cluj-Napoca and coordinator of the RoEM team.

A Widening Fiscal Gap in 2024

In 2023, as in previous years, both Romania’s revenues and expenditures (as a percentage of GDP) were well below the EU average. However, this situation changed completely in 2024. While in 2023, Romania’s budget expenditures were 8.7% below the EU average, and revenues were 11.8% lower, the fiscal gap widened further last year due to a sharp increase in government spending, while revenue growth remained marginal. As a result, Romania ended 2024 with a budget deficit of approximately 8.6% of GDP, significantly higher than the 6.6% deficit recorded in the previous year.

To narrow the gap with EU member states and initiate the difficult journey toward fiscal balance, by achieving a 7% budget deficit target by the end of 2025, the Romanian government forecasts a significant increase in revenues (from 32.6% to 34.9% of GDP) and only a marginal rise in expenditures (from 41.2% to 41.9%).

“Budget revenues are expected to grow primarily due to better absorption of EU funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and an increase in tax revenues, mainly from taxes and levies, without sharply raising tax rates. On the other hand, the main strategy to control expenditure growth as a percentage of GDP is to reduce state spending on goods, services, and investments from domestic resources. However, salaries and pensions are promised to remain at 2024 levels. Perhaps the most significant change concerns investments funded by EU funds, which are expected to rise sharply. This increase could not only compensate for the decline in government-funded investments but also significantly boost overall investments beyond last year’s level, providing substantial support for Romania’s economic growth,” explains Levente Szász.

Romania’s Chronic Low Revenue Collection

RoEM analysts highlight an often-overlooked issue: Romania’s government revenues and tax collection levels (as a percentage of GDP) have remained well below the EU average for the past two decades. According to RoEM’s analysis:

Implicit taxes on consumption (the share of consumption taxes, including VAT, in total national consumption) have consistently been among the lowest in the EU .

(the share of consumption taxes, including VAT, in total national consumption) have consistently been among the . Implicit taxes on wages (the share of payroll taxes deducted from gross wages in the national economy) have remained about 5 percentage points below the EU average , though this gap has narrowed significantly in early 2024 following the elimination of tax breaks for IT workers and other sectors under the “train ordinance.”

(the share of payroll taxes deducted from gross wages in the national economy) have remained about , though this gap has following the elimination of and other sectors under the Corporate taxes for the highest-earning companies have also been over 5 percentage points below the EU average for the past 20 years.

These figures suggest that there is considerable room for improvement in both increasing and optimizing budget revenue collection in Romania. On average, EU countries have maintained budget revenues at around 45% of GDP over the past two decades, while in Romania, this ratio fluctuated between 30-35%. Since 2016, only Ireland and Malta have recorded lower budget revenues than Romania, but their economic contexts differ significantly.

“The issue of low government revenues is not solely due to lower tax rates compared to EU countries but also to the low efficiency of tax collection. Improving collection rates could be an effective strategy to reduce the budget deficit, as we highlighted in a 2023 study. However, to significantly narrow the fiscal gap and restore the country’s financial equilibrium, additional corrective measures will be necessary in the coming years, likely targeting both increased budget revenues and controlled spending. Moreover, providing high-quality public services in the long run (which inherently requires higher budget spending) will be impossible without increasing state revenues, meaning Romania must reduce the gap in budget revenues as a percentage of GDP compared to the EU average,” explains Béla-Gergely Rácz, Associate Dean of UBB FSEGA and member of the RoEM team.

Two Major Risks to Fiscal Consolidation

RoEM analysts warn that two major risks could pose serious obstacles to this fiscal consolidation process:

Internal Risk – Political Instability: “If there is no stable government and strong political will to reduce the deficit, there is a real danger that the budget deficit could significantly exceed the targeted 7% or even surpass the 2024 level. This would undermine Romania’s credibility with investors and rating agencies, potentially triggering a financial crisis, which could lead to an economic recession.” External Risk – Global Economic Pressures: “Even with efficient governance, Romania’s economy remains vulnerable to major external shocks. On one hand, Europe’s weak economy poses a challenge—Germany, for example, recorded another decline in industrial production in December. On the other hand, the tariffs announced by President Trump and those expected in the future could disproportionately impact small, open economies like Romania.”

Conclusion: A Crucial Moment for Responsible Governance

According to RoEM analysts, as Romania tries to reduce the largest budget deficit in the EU, it faces both internal political instability and significant external economic pressures from global geopolitical risks. In this context, they emphasize that responsible economic governance is absolutely essential—perhaps Romania’s last real opportunity to restore fiscal and financial balance.