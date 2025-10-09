Raiffeisen Bank Romania and InnovX announce the conclusion of the selection for the second edition of MoonShotX, a unique project on the local market that supports Romanian mid-corporate companies (with turnover between 5 and 50 million euros) in the international expansion process.

MoonShotX 2025-2026 will bring together 21 companies, who will benefit from personalized mentoring to define their scaling strategies. 10 of them will then have the opportunity to participate in the international stage, with scaling session to take part in Austria, in the United Kingdom, in the United States and, for the first time, in Japan.

The first edition, launched in September 2024, has already had concrete results, with five Romanian companies being in the process of international scaling, four in the U.K and one in the United States.

The increased interest in the 2025-2026 edition was reflected in a record number of over 2,200 registrations.

“We have been consistently supporting the development of innovative companies in Romania for over 25 years, and now we want to take another step, towards their development at an international level. The MoonshotX project shows, once again, the potential of Romanian entrepreneurs to compete globally and consolidates our country’s position as a regional hub of entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Cristian Sporiș, Vice President, Corporate and Investment Banking Division, member of the Board of Directors of Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

MoonShotX 2.0 Stages

The program will begin in November with a series of executive acceleration bootcamps and will continue with personalized mentoring sessions, during which companies will strengthen their expansion strategies.

Subsequently, 10 of these companies will be selected to move on to the next stage – the internationalization phase, presenting their business to potential investors in Austria, U.S., U.K. and, for the first time, in Japan.

The novelty of this edition is the organization in the first part of 2026 of a series of industry challenges, and the winning companies will have the opportunity to participate directly to the international stage.

”Through MoonShotX, we are not only helping Romanian companies reach international markets — we are shaping a new generation of global innovators. Each edition proves that Romanian entrepreneurs have the talent, resilience, and creativity to succeed on the global stage. By introducing Japan to our international roadmap, we are opening new bridges between Europe and Asia and once again showcasing the strength of Romania’s innovation ecosystem”, said Diana Dumitrescu, CEO of InnovX.

MoonShotX 2.0 company profiles

The selected companies operate in various fields, such as IT&C, online commerce, energy, food industry, electronic and medical equipment production, engineering, telecommunications and advertising. They come from the main business centers of the country, such as Bucharest, Ilfov, Cluj, but also from other counties, demonstrating national representativeness in terms of skills and development potential. Most of the companies have a solid turnover, being representative of the mid-corporate segment in Romania.

The 21 companies selected for the 2025-2026 edition of MoonShotX are: Poytrade Global, Riviera Bike, Electroprecizia Electrical Motors, Quartz Metrix, Verla, It Teams, IPP Group, Neakaisa, Mindit Services, Parapet, Optima Group, Your Stuff, Wolf e Robotics, Future Work Force, Bitstone, Datacor, Răzvan Idicel, Homplex, IV Future, Euro Narcis, Frontera Trading.