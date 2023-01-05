3 Things to Consider When Buying Burmese Ruby

Rubies have always been a favourite gemstone among people and this is because they are beautiful and durable. However, rubies from Burma are highly regarded for their quality and colour. Burmese rubies are known for their deep, saturated red colour and excellent clarity. They have also been mined in the same location for thousands of years and this is why they command such high prices today.

So, if you are looking to buy a Burmese ruby, there are a few things you should consider. They include:

Check the Burmese Ruby Quality

Burmese rubies are known for their excellent quality and this is because they have been mined in the same location for thousands of years. The Burmese government closely regulates the mining process to ensure that only high-quality stones are exported from the country.

This means that most Burmese rubies sold today will be of good or better quality. However, it is still important to check the quality before buying a ruby as some sellers may try to pass off synthetic or low-quality stones as real ones. The main quality factors to check when buying this precious gem are:

Colour: A Burmese ruby should be a deep red colour, with no brown or orange tints. This is because Burmese rubies are always heat treated to enhance their colour and clarity. The more intense the colour, the better. The vivid red colour is caused by iron oxide in the stone.

Clarity: Rubies have inclusions and imperfections that give them a unique character. Therefore, the fewer flaws, the better. Look for stones with fewer flaws to ensure you get the best quality possible. Buy certified gemstones online from a store like GemPundit to get the desired clarity in your ruby.

Cut: A well-cut ruby will bring out its colour and sparkle more than an uncut stone of similar weight and size. The cut should be symmetrical and well-proportioned to enhance the stone’s beauty. A good cut will also ensure the stone is durable and easy to wear over time.

Treatment: Burmese rubies are heat treated to enhance their colour and clarity. Some heat-treated stones may be sold as “fancy” rubies, but they will not have the same value as untreated stones. An untreated Burmese ruby is worth more than a treated one of similar size and quality.

Pick a Dealer You Can Trust

When you are shopping for Burmese rubies, make sure the dealer is reputable and has a good reputation. Ask friends or family members who have dealt with them in the past, or check online reviews to get an idea of how they operate.

A good seller should be able to provide you with a certificate of authenticity for your ruby. This will ensure you are buying a natural stone, not one that has been treated or enhanced in any way. When shopping for Burmese rubies, it’s also important to check for any signs of faking such as glass fillings or structural flaws.

Next, look at the seller’s website to see if they have a description of the stone. If it’s not there, ask them for one and make sure it matches up with what you see in person. Finally, ask about the return policy and make sure you can return the stone if it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Know How Burmese Ruby Will Benefit You

Burmese ruby is a powerful symbol of harmony and balance. It can help you find inner peace in times of stress or confusion so that you can make the right choices for yourself and your family. This red gemstone will also protect you from negativity while bringing good luck into your life.

This stone is perfect for anyone who wants to enhance their life with the power of harmony and balance in this chaotic world. It will also help you attract good luck and prosperity. And it’s a powerful stone for manifestation because it helps you to manifest your desires into reality.

When you wear this red gemstone, people will notice the difference in your aura and your presence. It can also improve your self-confidence and give you an extra boost of courage when you need it most. This stone will bring prosperity into your life, both material and spiritual. It will help you attract wealth and abundance in all areas of your life, including money, career success, health and relationships.

You can achieve marital bliss with the help of this stone. It will bring love and harmony into your relationship and keep you connected to each other at all times. It can also heal both partners in a marriage and improve their love life.

Conclusion

Burmese rubies are some of the best quality red gemstones in the world. They come in a variety of sizes, shapes and colours so there is something for everyone regardless of what type of jewellery they are interested in.

Be cautious when purchasing a ruby and make sure that you are buying from a reputable dealer. There are many fake rubies on the market so be careful when you are shopping around and do your research before making any purchases.