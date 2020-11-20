30% of companies in Romania say employees remained as productive during work from home

The productivity of the employees has increased after enforcing the teleworking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to 30% of the companies in Romania surveyed by the HR Barometer conducted by PwC Romania in October.

44% of the respondents said that the productivity of their employees remained constant.

Among the respondents who mentioned the increase of productivity during work-from-home, 76% said that the main factor leading to this trend is the raising time allotted to work.

“The pandemic showed us that the teleworking at large scale is possible, while concerns on the productivity of employees have diminished as companies have solved the issues related to implementing the necessary technologies. The past months have been a test of endurance and an experiment for companies and employees that they have passed well. So, we expect that teleworking to be enforced by more and more companies on long-term. This fact is noticed in the results of the barometer, considering that more than half of the respondents have already enforced work-from-home indefinitely,” said Ionuț Simion, Country Managing Partner PwC Romania.

Only 7% of the respondents mentioned a drop in the productivity of their employees. Many of them consider that the main causes are the limited adjustment of the work style to “the new normality”, the negative mindset and the lack of instruments.

However, although three quarters of the companies think that the involvement of the employees remained constant, more and more of them are concerned over their state of mind as the sanitary situation’s evolution is negative and related isolation continues on long-term.

“The well-being of the employees is essential for productivity, and, as many people are fighting fear and anxiety this time, it’s important for companies to invest more and more in resources and benefits that should help employees create a balance for their health”, said Oana Munteanu, Senior Manager People & Organisation, PwC Romania.

20% on the Romanian market have implemented teleworking for all employees, while 80% have implemented the work-from-home just for several categories of employees. Almost half of employers have enforced mandatory teleworking, in shifts of one or two weeks, 29%-teleworking based on individual option.

Two thirds of the companies included in the barometer say they have speed up digitalization, achieving targets planed for the entire year or some unexpected projects. 68% said that the digitalization need had been mainly felt in the Human Resources Department, followed by the financial department (63%), IT (56%), operations (54%) and sales (46%).

As for the training of the employees, 38% of the companies say the employees have a high level of digital skills, 35% an average level, and 26% a low level.