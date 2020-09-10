3D interactive showcasing platform to be implemented for office park in Timisoara

Romanian PropTech startup Bright Spaces has announced its collaboration with an important developer outside Bucharest and thus expands its impact in the Western part of the country through its partnership with Vox Property Group. The complete 3D interactive showcasing platform will be implemented for Vox Technology Park in Timisoara and will be ready to use by the developer, agents, and potential tenants starting with December 2020.

Vox Technology Park in Timisoara is one of the most complex office spaces in Romania. It is an A-class building, BREEM International In-Use Outstanding v6 certified. With a surface of 26,600 sqm, Vox Technology Park provides working areas, commercial spaces, charging stations for electric cars, gym, over 260 parking spots, and access through biometrical identification.

The developer’s constant dedication to innovation and its desire to adopt as many new technology-related office building trends led to signing the partnership with Bright Spaces, the Romanian startup that develops the first integrated solution for remote office spaces showcasing.

By implementing the platform developed by the Romanian entrepreneurs, Vox Technology Park will benefit from:

A tailored platform in line with VOX’s brand identity

Mapping all the main points of interest around the building, including public transportation means, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

3D renderings of the building with the possibility to see the available spaces

Various fit-out options for every leasable floor

The option to book a visit or a personalized offer from the developer or the agent

Downloadable presentation materials

Quantitative and qualitative information about potential tenants who access the platform

”We are happy that you have such a strong growth rhythm and validate the Bright Spaces solution once again through this collaboration. We are honored to be trusted by our partners outside Bucharest as well and to work with clients who share our mission to innovate an industry that needs more modern approaches, adapted to the current context. We are proud to scale our impact together with a partner like Vox Property Group.” said Bogdan Nicoară, CEO & Founder Bright Spaces.

“Vox Technology Park building stood out at a higher magnitude since inception through innovation and the integrated tech and digital solutions. We were the first building to use biometric access and thus enhance safety measures that proved to be extremely efficient in the pandemic-generated context. Also, we are using technology as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures. We are now at a point where, together with Bright Spaces, we innovate the leasing process for our building, through 3D office showcasing, thus improving the developer-broker-tenant interaction. It is certainly a good step for us and we are proud to take it together with our new partners”, added Mark Oancea, Development Director, Vox Technology Park.

The Bright Spaces solution will be fully implemented for Vox Technology Park in December 2020 and it is the first step the startup takes in its national and international scaling journey.