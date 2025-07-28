The developer of Romania’s first 3D printing technology hub dedicated to professionals and enthusiasts, 3DinBox, has opened a new headquarters that will allow it to expand its range of products and services. With an investment of approximately €500,000, the new facility covers a total area of 600 sqm, of which about 100 sqm is allocated to the showroom and office space.

Founded by entrepreneur Andrei Murariu, 3DinBox was designed as an ecosystem of products, services, and benefits, always centered around the customer and their buying experience—whether a professional or an enthusiast of 3D printing. The business has grown steadily year after year, and by 2025, it has reached a significantly higher stock volume. This growth made the investment in a larger space necessary, both for storage and to accommodate the expanding team.

“The new space allows us to optimize the entire order processing flow and implement clear procedures to maintain control over every step. Goods are now efficiently organized on industrial shelving, and logistical handling has improved significantly. Additionally, we now have a dedicated community space—a physical venue for events, workshops, and meetups that complements the active online community we’ve built so far,” said Andrei Murariu, founder and CEO of 3DinBox.

The new showroom, located in TMB Group Industrial Park Chitila, on 133 Panduri Street, offers both enthusiasts and professionals a wide variety of 3D printers and accessories, filaments and resins, as well as 3D printing services. Over 1,000 products are available in stock or by order, from 24 3D printer manufacturers and 35 consumables suppliers. The construction and setup of the new facility took around four months, and the space now provides the capacity to develop new projects, expand the product range, and offer complete services to customers.

Moreover, the space will host hands-on workshops, product launches, and networking events, aiming to become a true gathering point for everyone passionate about technology and 3D printing.

Entrepreneur Andrei Murariu plans to continue growing the 3DinBox business this year with a new investment of approximately €20,000 in digitalization. A revamped version of the website—with a more intuitive interface and community-focused features—is being developed to foster engagement with 3D printing enthusiasts and increase the value offered by the 3DinBox community.

“These are significant investments for the 3D printing industry in Romania. Moving to a larger, well-equipped headquarters, along with the launch of an upgraded web platform and the development of an offline community, marks a key step in our strategy to become market leaders—through a complete ecosystem of products, services, and experiences for professionals and hobbyists alike,” concludes Andrei Murariu.