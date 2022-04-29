43% of employees willing to leave current job for higher pay, better conditions and flexibility, study says

Major shift in the balance of power in the labor market – the balance is starting to shift back towards the employee – two-fifths (43%) of respondents say they are willing to leave their current job in the next 12 months amid rising inflation, a shrinking labor market and an increase in jobs that offer flexibility.

Basically, we’re talking about a significant increase – in 2021, only 7% of employees said they are willing to leave. These are the main findings of the EY Global Return to Work Survey. New conditions this year. Employees are determined to undertake a move mainly out of a desire for higher pay, but also for better career opportunities or flexible working.

The study “Returning to work. New conditions” shows that as many countries emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, employees are gaining significant leverage over employers and that the “wish list” they have from potential employers is changing. Thus, the EY survey – one of the largest of its kind, analyzing the views of more than 1,500 business leaders, over 17,000 employees in 22 countries and 26 industry sectors, speaks of a significant percentage of employees (42%) saying pay rises are needed to address staff turnover, a view with which only 18% of employers agree. And when it comes to returning to the office, the survey shows a clear contrast between what employers want and what employees are willing to do. 22% of employers say they want their employees to return to the office five days a week, while an overwhelming 80% of employees say they want to work remotely at least two days a week.

Claudia Sofianu, Partner, Head of People Advisory Services, EY Romania: “During the pandemic, the priority interest of candidates when looking for a new job or of employees in keeping their existing job has shifted from employer stability, to the upgrade/ transformation of the benefits package and, subsequently, to work flexibility. This latest survey shows that as employers have offered more and more flexible ways of working over the past 2 years, higher wages are now the biggest motivation for changing jobs, particularly given rising inflation and available unfilled roles.”

Higher pay beats professional development. The main motivation for employees looking for new jobs, according to the survey, is now the desire for higher pay. With record inflation in many countries around the world, more than a third of those prospecting the market (35%) say their main goal is a pay rise, while 25% say they want professional growth. Flexible working arrangements – which were by far one of the most important factors in employee mobility, according to last year’s survey – have lost traction. As a result, only 19% of employees are looking for flexibility in a new job, while 17% say what would prompt them to move would be benefits that promote health and wellness in the office. Looking at the responses also from the angle of respondents’ age, we see that Generation Z employees and millennials in the US are the most likely to leave their jobs this year (53%), while an analysis through the sectors in which respondents work shows that the most eager to leave are employees in technology and hardware – 60%.

Perceptions of company culture are changing, but so is productivity. Interestingly, employees’ desire to seek new roles persists, despite their relatively optimistic views on company culture. The number of employees who see improvements in their organization’s culture has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic from 48% to 61%. On the other hand, however, employees’ confidence in company culture has decreased – from 77% to 57%. In addition, while employees believe that new ways of working have increased productivity, companies’ confidence in their own productivity is eroded by turnover growth – only 32% of employers say they have been able to increase productivity and culture through hybrid working and investment in workplace facilities and technology.

The skills gap is growing. 58% of employer respondents agree that it is important to have a strategy in place to align human resources and skills with future business needs, and 74% say they are prepared to hire employees from other countries and allow them to work from anywhere if their skills are critical or limited. Just over a fifth of employer respondents (21%) believe that improving opportunities to develop skills will also help their turnover.

In conclusion, flexibility and hybrid working are the new normal, as we anticipated last year. Employees are no longer afraid to leave their jobs to take advantage of expanded career opportunities and have broken the equation between salary and role, putting pressure on the labor market. However, employers are reluctant to reset salaries and career opportunities to retain employees, worried in turn about rising inflation/ labor costs and the complexity of old organizational structures.