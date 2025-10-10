The British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce (BRCC), together with Banca Transilvania, hosted the 4th edition of its flagship annual macroeconomic conference, Macroeconomic Outlook: Romania in 2026 and Beyond, on October 9th at the Marmorosch Hotel in Bucharest. The event brought together senior executives, policy-makers, and financial experts to discuss Romania’s economic trajectory, risks, and opportunities for the years ahead.

Romania is currently navigating shifting global dynamics, regional challenges, and domestic policy adjustments. Against this backdrop, the conference emphasized the importance of agility in fiscal and monetary policies. Discussions explored the main forecasts and policy directions shaping the business and investment climate for 2026 and beyond.

The highlight of the conference was a panel discussion moderated by Dan Schwartz – Vice-Chairman of BRCC, which brought together leading voices from academia, government, and the private sector. The panel featured Ioan Alin Nistor – Macroeconomic Analysis Director at Banca Transilvania and Finance Professor at Babeș-Bolyai University; Corneliu Manole – Partner and Public Affairs & Investor Relations Lead at BDR Associates; Csaba Bálint – Board Member of the National Bank of Romania; Andreia Stanciu – Head of ACCA Southern Europe; and Radu Crăcan – Associate Economist at the EBRD.

The panel addressed Romania’s macroeconomic outlook for 2026, focusing on inflation, interest rates, currency stability, taxation, and the adoption of digital solutions to boost productivity. Speakers also assessed Romania’s resilience to geopolitical risks and global economic shocks.

“Today I had the honor and the privilege to speak at and to moderate the BRCC Macroeconomic Outlook: Romania in 2026 and Beyond. The event took place at The Marmorosch Hotel Bucharest and reunited BRCC members with a panel of distinguished experts. The specialists representing Banca Transilvania, EBRD, the National Bank of Romania, the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ACCA and RSM shared their opinions and vision with the people in the room. The audience received the latest information on the way Romania should proceed to transform a challenging year in an opportunity. All presentations and discussions focused on the relation Government-Business community and emphasized the importance of the dialog that should be initiated to avoid confusion and mistakes, and on the actions that should be taken.” said Dan Schwartz, Managing Partner RSM and Vice Chairman BRCC.

“As we look toward 2026 and beyond, Romania faces a convergence of challenges that will test our resilience while presenting unprecedented opportunities for sustainable growth. The macroeconomic environment we navigate today is characterized by necessary fiscal adjustments, monetary policy recalibrations, and the accelerating pace of digital transformation across all sectors of our economy. The fiscal consolidation measures implemented throughout 2025 – from VAT increases to public sector wage freezes – represent more than mere budgetary discipline. They constitute a fundamental reset of Romania’s fiscal architecture, designed to restore investor confidence while positioning us for EU Recovery and Resilience Plan fund absorption.” stated Remus Vulpescu – Chief Executive Officer at Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“Romania continues to demonstrate macroeconomic resilience and adaptability. Next year will be a year of answers to the questions that this year challenged the whole economy with.” said Ioan Alin Nistor – Macroeconomic Analysis Director at Banca Transilvania and Finance Professor at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca.

“We are living in a rapidly changing world marked by multiple challenges that demand constant attention and adaptation. Digital transformation, green transition, and rising geoeconomic tensions are reshaping the global landscape, while Europe is still seeking its place in an evolving world order. Addressing these challenges requires substantial investment, yet public debt ratios are already elevated. In this fragile environment, Romania must confront its most pressing macroeconomic vulnerability: the fiscal deficit. The budget shortfall lies at the root of several other pressures, such as the large current account deficit and persistent inflation. However, this also means that by tackling the fiscal deficit, Romania could lay the foundation for a more sustainable and balanced economic trajectory over the medium and long term.” said Csaba Balint – Board Member of the National Bank of Romania.

“Romania is at a pivotal moment: priorities are now macroeconomic stability and accelerated reform and both are equally important. Finance leaders can unlock the next wave of productivity through digitalization and data/AI, provided this is built on strong governance, ethics, and international standards. That is where ACCA members add real value: strengthening transparency, investor confidence, and long-term competitiveness. I am grateful to BRCC and Banca Transilvania for convening this dialogue with policymakers and market leaders; partnerships like this help turn analysis into actionable roadmaps for 2026 and beyond.” stated Andreia Stanciu – Head of ACCA Southern Europe.

“The local capital market is going through a favorable period. The BET-TR index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange – which reflects the performance of the most important listed companies, including distributed dividends – has increased by 36% since the beginning of the year, placing the local exchange second in Europe in terms of returns. Therefore, it is not at all surprising that more and more companies are announcing their intention to list towards the end of the year, as the favorable context and investor optimism significantly increase the chances of a successful IPO. Through our specialized division and team of senior experts in Investor Relations, Strategic Communication, and Public Affairs, we are fully prepared to support listed companies in achieving their business objectives and managing the specific challenges of the local market. We believe that open dialogue between authorities, investors, and entrepreneurs strengthens confidence in the market and lays the foundation for a new stage of development.” said Corneliu Manole, Partner, Head of Public Affairs and Investor Relations, BDR Associates.

“Although the government has taken measures to alleviate the most urgent fiscal pressures, leading to an improved fiscal outlook for next year, a comprehensive and clear fiscal reform remains necessary. This would be required to reduce fiscal deficits from approximately 6% of GDP to the targeted 3% of GDP by the early 2030s, focused on sustainable revenue increases and collection as well as more efficient public spending.” said Radu Crăcan – Associate Economist at EBRD.

The conference also touched on a wide range of pressing topics, including Romania’s macroeconomic outlook for 2026 and beyond, with a focus on opportunities, risks, and key indicators shaping the country’s future. Experts underscored the role of monetary policy, offering perspectives from the National Bank of Romania on inflation and financial stability, while tax and fiscal policy updates were analyzed for their impact on the business environment. Digital transformation and its potential to boost productivity and competitiveness, as well as Romania’s exposure and resilience in the face of geopolitical risks and global shocks, were also on the agenda.

The event concluded with a networking session, offering participants the opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers and elite professionals.