AI has pushed video security from “record and review” to “detect and act.” In 2025, the best surveillance platforms do not just store footage in the cloud. They layer on AI for fast search, real-time alerts, and cross-site visibility, all managed from a browser or phone. Below are the five cloud systems that stand out right now, with Coram taking the top spot for its analytics-plus-response design and hardware-agnostic approach.

Before we dive in, here is the business context. Independent analysts estimate the global video surveillance market at USD 83–92 billion in 2025, growing to USD 148–163 billion by 2030 as cloud and AI reshape deployments. Meanwhile, VSaaS (video surveillance as a service) specifically is forecast to roughly double by 2030, reflecting a steady move away from capex-heavy on-prem servers.

How we picked (what “best” means here)

Cloud-first management: Add or manage sites without standing up NVRs or VMS servers.

AI that helps operations: Not just motion alerts, but weapon, vehicle, and behavior analytics, smart search, and workflow tools.

Interoperability and scale: Works with many camera models and access control systems, easy to expand to dozens or hundreds of sites.

Governance: Reasonable privacy controls, auditability, role-based access, and retention settings.

Road-tested: Strong momentum in 2024–2025 announcements and customer adoption.

1) Coram — best overall for AI analytics and incident response

Why it stands out: Coram’s focus is clear. Keep your existing IP cameras and layer modern AI on top, then connect that intelligence directly to access control and emergency actions such as lockdowns, alarms, and mass notifications, all from one cloud console. That means organizations can turn a camera network into a proactive safety system without expensive hardware replacements. Coram advertises real-time detection for firearms, smoke, slip-and-fall, and license plate recognition, plus a unified dashboard for doors, users, and events.

Strengths

Hardware-agnostic: Reuse most mainstream IP cameras and add analytics via the Coram platform, reducing capital costs and speeding up rollouts.

Incident orchestration: Link AI detections to access control and emergency management actions, such as triggering a site lockdown on verified weapon detection.

Single-pane operations: Video, access, and emergencies are handled in one console, reducing tool hopping for small teams.

Watch-outs

Camera positioning and lighting still matter since analytics are only as strong as the image.

Success with lockdowns and alerts depends on clear policies and who has the authority to trigger them.

Best for: K-12 schools, higher education, clinics, manufacturing, and multi-site SMBs that want modern AI and incident response without ripping out existing cameras.

Why it is #1: Other platforms excel at cloud video management, but Coram goes further by combining detection, access control, and emergency workflows into one unified system.

2) Eagle Eye Networks — best camera-agnostic cloud VMS at global scale

Why it stands out: Eagle Eye is one of the longest-running cloud VMS players (founded in 2012) and remains strongly camera-agnostic, which matters if you have mixed brands across sites. The company’s 2025 trends reports highlight growing adoption of cloud plus on-camera AI, natural-language search, and analytics like license plate recognition, with a steady cadence of platform updates.

Strengths

Works with almost any camera and lets you mix new with existing gear across locations.

Mature cloud management and multi-site support, widely used by global integrator networks.

AI features like LPR and smart search continue to improve while staying cloud-managed.

Watch-outs

You still need to plan for bandwidth and gateway hardware.

Some advanced analytics may require specific camera models or licenses.

Best for: Retail chains, logistics, and hospitality with many sites and mixed camera estates that want reliable cloud oversight without standardizing on one brand.

3) Avigilon Alta (Motorola Solutions) — best unified cloud video and access control

Why it stands out: Avigilon Alta (formerly Ava Security and Openpath) is Motorola’s cloud-native suite that unifies Alta Video (VMS) with Alta Access (access control). It emphasizes AI analytics, appearance search, and video-access integration, with options like 30 days of cloud storage included per camera on certain licenses.

Strengths

Cloud video and cloud access from a single vendor, with strong identity integrations and open APIs.

AI analytics across object, person, and vehicle detection, crowd analysis, and license plate recognition, designed for faster investigations.

across object, person, and vehicle detection, crowd analysis, and license plate recognition, designed for faster investigations. Backed by Motorola Solutions, with frequent feature releases including safety and coordination tools.

Watch-outs

While open, many organizations pair Alta with Avigilon-approved gear to unlock full functionality.

to unlock full functionality. Migration effort should be considered if shifting from a legacy on-prem VMS.

Best for: Enterprises standardizing on one cloud suite for both access and video, especially offices and campuses that want integrated identity providers and SSO or 2FA across systems.

4) Verkada — best appliance-simple enterprise cloud with fast AI investigations

Why it stands out: Verkada popularized the appliance-simple model: new cameras, cloud software, and a consistent admin UX. In 2025, the company introduced a significant AI-Powered Unified Timeline that reconstructs the full journey of people and vehicles across a property on a map, building on its People and Vehicle Analytics and AI Search.

Strengths

Fast investigations with AI-assisted search, alerting, and timeline views.

Polished, integrated cloud experience across cameras, intercoms, access, and sensors.

across cameras, intercoms, access, and sensors. Regular 2025 announcements expand analytics and broaden use cases.

Watch-outs

Ecosystem lock-in: most benefits assume you standardize on Verkada cameras and appliances.

: most benefits assume you standardize on Verkada cameras and appliances. As with any cloud camera vendor, verify retention, privacy controls, and export workflows for compliance.

Best for: IT-led organizations that want uniform hardware plus a sleek cloud console and prioritize investigation speed across large facilities or campuses.

5) Synology C2 Surveillance — best emerging VSaaS for multi-site centralization

Why it stands out: Known for on-prem NAS and Surveillance Station, Synology entered the VSaaS market with C2 Surveillance in 2025. It is designed for server-less, fast-to-deploy cloud monitoring with multi-site scalability and no device license fees, aiming to simplify camera onboarding and central management. Early demos highlighted quick setup, AD integration, and role-based access control.

Strengths

No per-device license model provides predictable scaling.

Continuity-first design with microSD local recording and offline failover.

design with microSD local recording and offline failover. Good fit for organizations already using Synology products.

Watch-outs

New in 2025, so check regional availability, SLAs, and roadmap maturity.

Confirm AI analytics scope today versus what is planned.

Best for: Universities, warehousing, logistics, and franchises that want cost-predictable multi-site cloud monitoring with straightforward onboarding.

Market signals in 2025

Cloud and AI are dominant. Analysts estimate AI in video surveillance at USD 6.5 billion in 2024, projected to grow to USD 28.8 billion by 2030 (CAGR 30%).

VSaaS continues compounding. Estimates place VSaaS at about USD 6–6.6 billion in 2025, roughly doubling by 2030. Cloud centralization, remote operations, and cross-site search are key drivers.

Estimates place at about , roughly doubling by 2030. Cloud centralization, remote operations, and cross-site search are key drivers. Governance is as important as features. With biometric and privacy laws expanding, vet retention policies, access controls, and audit trails as thoroughly as you evaluate AI claims.

FAQs

Is cloud video surveillance (VSaaS) secure?

Reputable vendors now offer end-to-end encryption, SSO or 2FA, audit logs, and hardened gateways. For example, Avigilon Alta highlights encrypted cloud storage and modern identity integrations. Always review your own threat model and request security documentation.

We already have a lot of cameras. Do we need to replace them to get AI?

Not always. Coram and Eagle Eye Networks are notable for camera-agnostic approaches that let you reuse many existing IP cameras while adding cloud AI and management. Validate compatibility lists and required gateways.

How big is the market?

The video surveillance market is on track for double-digit growth to 2030, and AI in video is projected to roughly quadruple in the same timeframe.

Which platform is best for multi-site growth?

If you are mixing camera brands and regions, Eagle Eye Networks is a safe bet for camera-agnostic cloud scale. If you want one vendor for both cloud video and access, Avigilon Alta is compelling. If you want predictable costs and already use Synology, consider C2 Surveillance.

Which platform helps most in emergencies?

Coram’s detection-to-action design (tying AI to access and emergency steps) and Verkada’s Unified Timeline both prioritize speed, but in different ways. Coram focuses on orchestrating incident response, while Verkada streamlines post-event investigation.

Conclusion

Cloud has changed the economics of video security and AI has changed the stakes. In 2025, the right platform is less about who has the best camera and more about how quickly you can find what matters and act on it.

Pick Coram if you want the fastest path from detection to action without replacing your cameras.

Pick Eagle Eye Networks if you need a proven, camera-agnostic cloud VMS that scales cleanly across many sites.

Pick Avigilon Alta if you want a unified cloud suite for video and access with enterprise identity integrations.

Pick Verkada if standardized hardware and fast investigations are your top priorities.

Keep an eye on Synology C2 Surveillance as an emerging VSaaS with license-light scaling and quick onboarding.

Whichever way you go, anchor your project in governance. Document your retention, auditing, and escalation rules, test them, and make sure the platform you choose lets you prove what happened, when, and why. That will matter more than AI accuracy alone in deciding whether your cloud surveillance investment pays off.