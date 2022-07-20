5 out of 10 employees have changed jobs at least once in the last 2 years, survey says

40% of the respondents of the most recent survey conducted by eJobs Romania say that they did not change their job before 2019, a decision motivated by an increased need for stability in the turbulent context created by the pandemic and the economic implications that followed. 2020 and 2021 were years of professional change for 30% of employees, and 2022 brought the courage to try a new job for 20% of survey participants.

“In a fairly hot market for candidates, where migration from one job to another can be done very easily, such a decision comes only if it is accompanied by solid arguments related to salary, better work schedule, a career advancement opportunity or if required, such as layoffs. Otherwise, it is quite difficult to attract new candidates because there are few who want to go to a new place if they do not have on the table a very attractive offer from all points of view”, says Raluca Dumitra, head of marketing at eJobs , a local recruitment platform.

The results of the survey show that 40% of those who changed their job in the last two years were motivated by a higher salary, 14% say that the level of workload exceeded them, and 12% wanted another field of activity because they didn’t like what they were doing anymore. 27% had to leave the company amid a wave of layoffs. For 3% the reason was related to the refusal received from the employer to work from home.

“It is also interesting that half of those who changed their jobs opted for a new field of activity. Many of them are those who have been made redundant and have lost confidence in the stability of the sector. The economic context and the need for stability reappear as recurring elements in the decision to make such a career move because it is rare to see such a large number of people wanting to work in a completely new industry when looking for a another job“, says Raluca Dumitra.

41% of respondents say that the new job involved a promotion, 49% work in the same position, and for 11% the move meant a demotion at a professional level. However, 7 out of 10 now have a higher salary than their previous job.The results of the survey trace the premises of a period that could bring a significant wave of staff turnover, given that 35% of respondents are actively looking for a new job and applying for new jobs in the market, 44% are looking for what positions take out employers on recruitment platforms, but do not apply yet and only 21% are fully satisfied with the current job and therefore do not apply for or pursue employment opportunities.

The main criteria that those who take this step into account have in mind are obtaining a higher salary (mentioned by 47% of the survey participants), being able to work from home (21%), to enter a more stable field than the one in which they currently work (11%), to have more extra-salary benefits (8%), to have a better position than the current one (7%) or to offer them the opportunity to relocate abroad (2%). %).

The survey was conducted in June, on a sample of 2,964 respondents.