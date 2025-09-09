5 to go launches franchise expansion plan in the Bulgarian market

5 to go, the 100% Romanian brand that has redefined the coffee scene through a strong franchise system and solid business strategy, announces its bold expansion into the Bulgarian market, setting an ambitious goal of opening 150 locations over the next 3–4 years.

After demonstrating an impressive growth pace in Romania, opening 650 locations in 10 years and becoming the country’s most visited franchise, with a 55% market share, 5 to go currently ranks 7th among coffee shop chains in Europe and is the largest coffee chain in Eastern Europe.

Following its initial market tests in Bulgaria, with the opening of two locations in Ruse, 5 to go aims to add new strategic points across Bulgaria, starting from Sofia and expanding throughout the country in high-potential areas. In parallel, 5 to go launched its retail business in May 2025 through partnerships with the Minimart store chain and a local distributor, to develop its presence in the traditional trade sector.

„Our plan is to approach the Bulgarian market with a business model similar to the one in Romania, focusing primarily on franchise-operated locations, alongside a few directly managed units that will later be transferred to franchisees. We aim for Bulgaria to become the second most important market after Romania in the coming years and to set an example for the entire region, enabling accelerated regional development. Our partnership with INVENIO contributes significantly to these efforts, providing access to valuable insights on Bulgarian market trends and leveraging their experience in developing multiple businesses across the region” says Radu Savopol, co-founder of 5 to go.

The development plan will follow the same winning quality-price strategy, offering customers good coffee at affordable prices. The simplified menu will feature five fixed price points: 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, and 3 euros. The design of the spaces will be available in two versions, 2.0 and 3.0, with a modern, comfortable, and energetic vibe, focusing primarily on locations between 20 and 30 m². Additionally, 5 to go plans to open a larger flagship store in Bulgaria, which will include the 5 to go Academy as well as a dedicated franchise office.

„We have already recruited a Country Manager for Bulgaria, Georgi Muhovski, who brings over 10 years of experience in retail network expansion, gained with leading international brands in the food & beverage sector, as well as in commercial real estate. We believe he is the right person for this role and are confident he will integrate seamlessly with the team in Romania, and starting this year, will build his own local team in Bulgaria,” adds Lucian Bădilă, co-founder of 5 to go.

„I have been following the evolution of 5 to go and their business direction, and I am convinced of the brand’s potential on the Bulgarian market, so I enthusiastically accepted the challenge of joining this ambitious team and integrating their franchise concept locally. Together, we will set priorities for the coming period and achieve our goals, preserving the brand’s DNA while adapting to the specific needs of consumers here“, says Georgi Muhovski, Country Manager 5 to go Bulgaria.

Regarding franchise access, fees will be similar to those applied in Romania. The franchise agreement will be valid for a period of 7 years, with a 4% royalty fee, a 1.5% marketing fee, and an initial franchise fee of €4,500. The estimated cost for a turnkey location ranges between €18,000 and €25,000, depending on the surface area, and includes equipment, permits, initial stock, and interior fit-out.

With a diversified portfolio, affordable prices, and a modern design, 5 to go has proven that a straightforward concept focused on simplicity, speed, and a friendly in-store experience can achieve ambitious goals. Now, the brand aims to become a relevant player in the Bulgarian coffee landscape as well. The franchise system will be the engine of this expansion, offering local entrepreneurs the opportunity to join a proven business model, widely recognized for its accessibility and efficiency.