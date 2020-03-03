5G auction delayed again in Romania

The auction to assign the rights to use the frequency bands destined to the implementation of the new 5G technology will be held in the last quarter of this year, according to the 2020 action plan adopted and announced by the national telecom watchdog (ANCOM) on Tuesday.

The auction also failed last year due to the lack of implementation of the 5G Memorandum signed between Romania and U.S. and because the Government failed to approve the license fees. At that time, ANCOM voiced hope the procedure could be concluded in the first half of 2020.