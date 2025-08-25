5th Moldovan Wine Festival Comes to Bucharest This September

On September 13 and 14, Bulevardul Kiseleff in Bucharest will transform into a true wine capital, hosting the 5th edition of the Moldovan Wine Festival. The event will bring approximately 50 wineries to Bucharest, showcasing award-winning wines, fine sparkling wines, and traditional mulled wine for every taste.

Once again, this edition will gather renowned producers, experts, and wine enthusiasts to explore, taste, and celebrate the excellence of wines from across the Prut River, offering visitors a full and memorable experience. Both long-established Moldovan wineries and smaller producers, ready to present their limited-edition novelties, will participate.

This strong presence reflects the fact that Romania remains the main export market for Moldovan wines. In 2024, over 10 million liters of bottled Moldovan wine (20% of total bottled wine exports) were shipped to Romania. More than 68 Moldovan wineries are active on the Romanian market. Thus, the festival is not only a tasting event but also a celebration of the close ties between the two countries and their shared passion for wine.

“The Moldovan Wine Festival is a story about tradition, passion, and innovation. Every year in Bucharest, we have the chance to share this directly with wine lovers and our partners in Romania. This year, for the fifth edition, we are bringing an impressive number of producers and new experiences that reflect the diversity and excellence of Moldovan wine,” said Ștefan Iamandi, Director of the National Office of Vine and Wine of the Republic of Moldova.

During the festival, guided tastings of wines, sparkling wines, and mulled wine will be held by sommeliers. The wines on offer have received international awards, including gold medals, and traditional Moldovan cuisine will be perfectly paired with the flavors of the wines.

The atmosphere will be enriched by live concerts, traditional dance performances, and activities for children and families. The Moldovan Wine Festival 2025 will take place on September 13-14 on Bulevardul Kiseleff in Bucharest, from 12:00 to 22:00. Entry is free, and tasting tickets can be purchased in advance online at a promotional price through Live Tickets, as well as on-site.

The ONVV is the leading expert in the wine sector, contributing to the regulation and development of the industry. It serves as a platform for joint action among all stakeholders, enhancing the competitiveness of wine products, promoting authenticity, focusing on consumer needs, and marketing Moldovan wines through the national program and brand “Wine of Moldova.”

The Moldovan Wine Festival is an annual event promoting the quality wines and viticultural culture of the Republic of Moldova. Now in its fifth edition, the festival brings together wine producers, industry experts, and enthusiasts, providing a platform to explore and celebrate the excellence of Moldovan wines.

Moldovan wine is exported to over 70 countries (90% of total national production), earning over 8,000 awards in the past nine years, more than half of them gold medals.