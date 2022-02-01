61% more jobs available on the Romanian market in January 2022 compared to 2021

eJobs Romania closes 2021 with a turnover of 12M euros, maintaining its position as market leader. In January 2022 alone, more than 37,000 new jobs were published, 61% more than in January 2021. There is also a 29% increase in the supply of jobs compared to January 2020, a period still pre-pandemic and extremely of effervescence for the labor market.

The areas that lost the most jobs in January 2022 were Retail, Services, Transportation / Logistics, Production, Call-center / BPO and IT&C. Most of the job offers in January came from companies in the Capital, with over 16,000 jobs. The next ranked in the top of the cities with the most generous job offer are Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Brașov, Iași, Constanța and Sibiu. 82% of the jobs available in January 2022 were full time, 15% part time, while freelance / project based and volunteer / internship jobs totaled 3% of the offer.

Another significant increase in January this year is the number of remote jobs. Thus, out of the total new jobs available in January on eJobs.ro, 9.4% were remote, up from the same period last year, when they represented only 4.2%. At the same time, the percentage of applications for remote jobs in January 2022 was 11.7%. This marks a new premiere: the smallest percentage difference between the demand and supply of remote jobs – so far the percentage of applications for remote jobs, from month to month, was almost double the supply of jobs; now they are much closer to balance.