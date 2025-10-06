7.6M RON funding for Gravity Research a Cluj start-up

Gravity Research, a technology start-up founded by Erik Barna, has secured funding to develop an Artificial Intelligence-powered software solution for optimizing solar energy production in photovoltaic parks – the Heliotech.ai platform.

Erik Barna is a serial entrepreneur known for initiatives such as Life Is Hard – the first Romanian software company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange – and for innovative solutions developed for the insurance industry (24Broker.ro) and public administration digitalization (Cluj Archi).

The Heliotech.ai platform is co-financed through the Smart Growth, Digitalization, and Financial Instruments Program 2021–2027 (PCIDIF) / SMIS code 334947 and aims to optimize energy production in photovoltaic parks through advanced AI algorithms that can anticipate and correct production imbalances, detect anomalies, and maximize the return on investment in renewable energy.

“This funding allows us to accelerate research and deliver cutting-edge technology in a field where efficiency is crucial – green energy. Our goal is to help photovoltaic park operators achieve more stable, predictable, and profitable energy production while contributing to the energy transition and European sustainability objectives.”, said Erik Barna, founder of Gravity Research.

The solution developed by Gravity Research for the Heliotech.ai platform will integrate functionalities such as:

Controlled curtailment to reduce energy losses,

Production ramp smoothing to stabilize the grid,

Energy arbitrage through battery storage,

Smart sensor monitoring for early detection of issues.

Project implementation period: September 29, 2025 – September 28, 2027.

Gravity Research is a private research and innovation center based in Cluj-Napoca, part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem developed by Erik Barna. The company’s mission is to create next-generation technological solutions at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, renewable energy, and smart mobility.