7 out of 10 Romanian employees would change their job for a higher salary

According to the data provided by MKOR Consulting through the Employee Sentiment 2023 study, employees experienced stability at work in the last 12 months. And the optimism continues in the new year: more than half of the participants in the study believe that they have no reason to worry about the job in 2023.

In addition to job security, in the period October 2021 – October 2022, other aspects of professional life remained unchanged in the perception of employees: development opportunities (59%), salary package (52%), benefits (63%) and flexibility of the regime of work (61%).

Changes occurred in perceived workload, which increased for 4 out of 10 people. The change in the degree of load occurred in the context where the number of colleagues remained the same for more than half (55%) of the respondents.

Moreover, the dynamics of professional life as a whole seem to have impacted the mood of employees, with low team morale being felt especially by people with low incomes (53%) and those with children (45%).

Even if job change is not planned at the beginning of 2023 for 1 out of 2 employees, they would still be willing to accept a new collaboration proposal for: a more competitive salary (7 out of 10 employees), more extra-salary benefits (35% ) and higher job security (28%).

Career, however, is a priority for young people and those with high incomes, weighing more than job security in the decision to quit their current job.

“After two years of the pandemic, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the uncertain economic context that followed, the labor market in Romania finds itself at the beginning of 2023 in a context for the first time. In fact, in the study we carried out at the end of the year, we noticed that one of the main concerns of Romanians in the economic context of 2022 was the level of individual / family income. Therefore, we wanted to understand how this aspect affects the domestic labor market. And through the Employee Sentiment study, we obtained data directly from the source regarding the concerns, expectations and plans of employees in Romania in 2023”, mentions Corina Cimpoca, founder of MKOR Consulting.