70% of Romanians Will Shop Online for Black Friday 2025 Deals

This Black Friday, Romanians are increasingly turning to online marketplaces such as eMAG or Altex, where they expect to find the best discounts. According to the latest Cargus survey conducted among 1,036 urban respondents, seven in ten are tracking desired products on such platforms, while almost half also browse specialised online stores. In contrast, only two in ten say they will look for deals in physical shops this year. Price remains the most important criterion for 88% of respondents, followed by delivery cost (26%) and customer reviews (22%). Another 14% consider delivery time and return policy when placing their Black Friday orders.

Most Romanians understand how busy the Black Friday period is for online retailers and couriers. Nearly 44% say they are willing to wait up to seven days for delivery, while 10% would wait even longer if the timeframe is communicated transparently at checkout. For 9%, delivery time is irrelevant if the discount is significant. Interestingly, Gen Z shoppers appear even more flexible – 30% say they would wait more than a week for delivery, as long as the expected timeframe is clearly stated. On the other hand, 32% consider a maximum of three days acceptable, but only 15% would pay extra for fast or same-day delivery. Half of respondents, however, would like such a service at the same cost as standard shipping, according to the Cargus survey.

Romanians more budget-conscious this Black Friday

While in previous years Black Friday was often seen as a chance to buy as many discounted products as possible, 2025 finds Romanians more cautious and financially mindful amid the current economic climate. Around four in ten plan to spend less than in 2024, while another 37% expect to keep a similar budget. Most Romanians (almost 64%) plan to spend under 1,000 RON on Black Friday deals, and only 13% estimate a budget exceeding 2,500 RON.

At the same time, expectations around discounts are rising. Over 85% of respondents expect genuine price reductions, without artificial mark-ups before the event – showing that trust in major promotions remains fragile. Moreover, four in ten wish for larger stock levels of discounted products, while 35% are looking for more deals on everyday essentials, not only on premium or tech items.

”Black Friday is no longer about the frenzy of discounts, but about smart choices and genuine value. Romanians are no longer shopping impulsively – they’re carefully selecting trusted retailers and products, and are more mindful of their budgets. It’s a clear sign of consumer maturity. At the same time, the growing parcel volumes we are already seeing point to a shift in buying behaviour: smaller-value orders from multiple stores, depending on the best offers. During Black Friday – one of the busiest times of the year for courier services – we expect parcel volumes to increase by around 40% compared to a regular period, with a peak of over 70% in a single delivery day. For us, as a logistics player, this means greater responsibility: every parcel must be delivered quickly, safely and predictably. That’s why we’re preparing to increase our number of couriers by 12% for the Black Friday period”, said Belgin Bactali, CEO of Cargus.

From discount fever to thoughtful shopping

For most Romanians, Black Friday has become more about useful and planned purchases than a rush for random deals. Almost one third (30.5%) are still attracted by major discounts, but a quarter (25.5%) use the period to buy items they postponed earlier due to price, while 13% plan to purchase necessities and 10% will shop for holiday gifts.

When it comes to categories, electronics and home appliances remain top choices for half of respondents, followed by clothing and accessories (27%), home and garden products (20%), cosmetics and perfumes (17%), and books and toys (15%).

For most shoppers (63.5%), the biggest Black Friday nightmare is finding big discounts but no stock left. Nearly 20% fear receiving the wrong product, while 11% say the most frustrating scenario would be a delivery delay until after Christmas.

The Cargus survey was conducted between August and September 2025, on a nationally representative sample of 1,036 urban respondents. The study explores Romanians’ consumer behaviour and expectations around Black Friday shopping, offering insights into both online and offline purchasing trends during the discount season.