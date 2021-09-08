76% of Romanian employees have suffered burnout in the last five years, survey finds

Approximately 76.5% of Romanian employees say they have gone through at least one burnout episode in the last five years, according to a survey conducted in August this year by the Undelucram.ro platform, the largest online community of employees in Romania. 3,016 employees over the age of 18 responded for this survey.

Thus, 54% of Romanian employees say they have gone through several episodes of burnout in the last five years and 22.5% through a single moment of burnout. About 20% say they can’t identify burnout and only 3% say they have not gone through such moments.

Approximately 32% of employees say that their burnout was caused by the very high volume of work, 24.7% by the company’s culture, 24.2% by the manager to whom they reported and 13.3% by the lack of rest leave.

Employees: Companies do not help us get over burnout

On the other hand, 81% of employees say they have not received help from the employer to get over burnout. Only 5% said they were helped by the company they worked for.

Regarding the concrete actions companies take that their employees to benefit from days off, around 43.7% of employees say they are encouraged to take days off. About 25.8% say there are no concrete actions to inform about the vacation’s importance, about 19.3% are not encouraged to take days off and 12% do not feel encouraged to go on vacation because there is no one to replace them.

“More and more Romanians suffer from burnout both due to the large volume of work, but also due to the lack of leadership. On the other hand, the pandemic and the lack of a clear delimitation between the space for work and the one for personal life made many people spend even more hours working. This survey shows us again that employers should pay more and more attention to the well-being of employees and implement concrete actions. Such an example is encouraging people to take time off”, says Andra Pintican, marketing director Undelucram.ro .

Only 42% of respondents say that they relax completely and close everything related to work on vacation, 39% deal with emergencies and 18.5% constantly check their e-mail.

When the survey was conducted, approximately 60% of respondents had been on vacation or were planning to do so; 25.8% did not want to go on vacation and the remaining 13.4% were undecided.

Of those going on holiday or had already done so, a holiday in the country was an option for 41.1% of respondents, a holiday abroad for 32.4% and 26.4% planned to spend a few days off at home.

Before the pandemic, 71% of employees went on vacation every year.