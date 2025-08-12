9.3 Billion Tons of CO₂ Could Save the Planet by 2050

In 2024, Romania had over 2,300 startups, with a total estimated value of around €19 billion, placing the country 5th in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region. While the number of startups is growing, we do not know exactly how many of them are green, as they are not uniformly classified and operate in various niches.

In this regard, Impact Hub Bucharest and Startarium, together with main partner Rompetrol and with the support of Climate-KIC, launched the fourth edition of the report on green startups in Romania — “Romanian Green Startups Overview Report 2024.” The report offers an overview of the current state of the ecosystem, the legislation supporting green entrepreneurs, case studies, and essential figures — all placed in a European context.

To prepare this study, a list of active green startups (122 in total) was compiled. Public financial data, main NACE codes, geographic information, and local specificities were analyzed for 104 of them. The analysis also included perspectives from a survey (both quantitative and qualitative) completed by 16 entrepreneurs in the field, as well as a series of in-depth interviews with Romanian green startup founders and experts in the sector.

The Green Startup Ecosystem

Green startups bring essential benefits in a context dominated by the climate crisis. The environmental changes we are already experiencing have irreversible long-term effects. According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, 2024 was the warmest year on record globally and the first year in which the average global temperature (1.6°C) exceeded pre-industrial levels (1850–1900) by more than 1.5°C. Europe is the fastest-warming continent: the latest five-year averages show that temperatures here are 2.3°C above pre-industrial levels. In 2024, the World Meteorological Organization reported 152 unprecedented extreme weather events, which have become a constant worldwide. In Romania, the average annual temperature has steadily risen since 1940, reaching 11.6°C in 2023.

In this context, innovative green business ideas can help us all accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. Global warming demands rapid innovation: developing new technologies, adopting new policies, and investing in entrepreneurs who tap into green markets and adopt circular business models.

For example, 9.3 billion tons of CO₂ could be eliminated by 2050 through the adoption of circular economy strategies in five key industries: cement, aluminum, steel, plastics, and food production. This figure is equivalent to nearly half of all emissions from goods production and is comparable to reducing to zero all current emissions from transportation. In other words, if we seriously focused on industrial circularity, it would be like stopping all cars, planes, and ships in the world — without touching a single one.

In this context, the European Union is promoting green innovation and sustainability through a series of policies and initiatives. These policies aim to create a favorable environment for green startups and to support Europe’s transition to a more sustainable future.

It is encouraging that in 2024, 21% of all capital invested in technology in Europe was directed toward sustainability-focused companies (double the share in the US, which was 11%), and the vast majority of these investments (95%) were aimed at climate change mitigation rather than mere adaptation. However, although Europe is good at generating a large number of startups, it struggles to scale them.

Green Startups in Romania

The report developed by Startarium and Impact Hub Bucharest shows that Romania’s green startup ecosystem is gaining momentum, driven by a skilled workforce, reforms aligned with EU policies, and the urgency of the climate crisis. Romania ranks 25th in Europe among the most popular countries for launching a startup — but the green ecosystem is still emerging.

In 2024, significant progress was recorded in areas such as circular economy, renewable energy, and biodiversity, although gaps remain in innovation and funding.

Romanian startups are using technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to build sustainable solutions, but scaling these solutions remains a challenge due to limited local investment and legislative complexity.

The report’s results provide a clear picture of these companies’ locations, the sectors they operate in, and the evolution of their business indicators:

Geographic distribution : The main hub is Bucharest (39 green startups), with other notable concentrations in Cluj, Timiș, and Ilfov — each with at least 5 green startups — followed by Brașov, Sibiu, and Iași.

Company size : The vast majority (90 out of 104) are micro-enterprises, with an annual turnover of less than RON 2 million in 2023 (the latest reported year). More than 50 companies reported very low profitability margins (below 10%), some even negative, while a few had exceptionally high margins (300–400%, likely in high-margin sectors such as software or digital platforms). This uneven profitability landscape reflects early difficulties in monetization or operational efficiency, capital size dependence on sector, and an inconsistent correlation between green goals and immediate financial viability.

Top 10 NACE sectors by average annual growth rate over the last 3 available years: Custom software development had a spectacular growth of 1,058.2%, likely driven by digital solutions focused on energy efficiency, monitoring, or sustainable resource use.

Key insights from the analysis:

Urban innovation centers remain crucial for green entrepreneurship.

Software and digital tools dominate early growth stages for green businesses but must be interpreted in context.

Infrastructure and recycling sectors show steady growth, likely aligned with EU investments aimed at decarbonization.

Main activity areas: AgriFood tech (34%), circular solutions and waste management (17%), clean energy and energy efficiency solutions (12%), sustainable mobility (10%), green construction and smart cities (9%), water and biodiversity (6%).

83% of startups develop their own products or technologies (55% already have their product on the market).

“Created in the midst of accelerating green policies at the European level and against the backdrop of an expanding climate crisis, this report serves as a radar for decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs seeking impactful innovation. In a year of record temperatures and extreme weather events, solutions don’t just come from research labs or government offices. Sometimes they start in a garage in Cluj or an attic in Bucharest.

Romanian green startups are no longer just stories of sustainable idealism. They are becoming relevant players, with scalable technologies, validated markets, and measurable impact. What’s missing? Systemic support, capital, and confidence that Romanian innovation can compete globally. Despite Romania’s large number of tech startups, green ones still represent a marginal segment. By comparison, Poland has three times more renewable energy startups, and Hungary surpasses Romania in CleanTech investment volumes,” said Oana Craioveanu, CEO & Co-founder of Impact Hub Bucharest & Startarium.