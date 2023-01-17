A Deeper Insight into Cluj; Romania’s Tech Hub Forefront

Cluj is a Romanian city in the northwestern part of the country with a population nearing half a million strong. It is the second largest city in Romania with respect to population and maintains plenty of historical and cultural pedigree. It has made a niche by introducing internet-friendly regulations that promote the IT culture, thus making Cluj the next tech hub of eastern Europe.

The IT culture of Cluj is quickly catching up with its illustrious European neighbors, with its startups performing exceptionally well. The performance of these startups is not limited to the country itself, but the wider world as Cluj’s entrepreneurs have made inroads into the global IT industry. The Romanian authorities are looking to build a service-oriented setup by offering B2B services like many others such as testRigor, JFrog, Selenium, and Power Automate, among countless others.

Automation is the next hit in the IT industry, and Cluj hasn’t shied away from venturing into this area. Its IT startups are looking to explore new things daily and provide services and products to the broader IT community. It is the natural step for an advanced IT industry in Cluj and genuinely makes it a tech hub in eastern Europe.

The Transformation of Cluj – Rags to IT Riches:

Cluj was an average eastern European city in the 1990s. The dawn of IT was here, yet Cluj found itself far behind in the race to become even remotely relevant to the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution.

Today, Cluj has become the tech hub of Eastern Europe, backed by its fearless entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs aren’t afraid to take their startups to far-off lands rather than seek a safer central European option. It is finally beginning to break the shackles of communist roots, which have hindered progress over the last two decades. So how has this transformation taken place?

1. Excellent Industry-Academia Linkages:

One of the main pillars of this exponential growth in Cluj’s fortunes has been the back of a solid linkup between the industry and the academic circles. Both these institutions are fundamental to a budding sector’s success but often fall short due to a lack of coordination. In Cluj’s case, it achieved this coordination meticulously as most universities in the city offered IT-related courses with incentives to students to venture out into the real world.

The students were encouraged to lead entrepreneurial lives while embracing the startup culture. The universities taught skills such as management and soft skills to prepare the students for real-world challenges. The courses also lean on making students learn programming, which forms the cornerstone of all things Internet.

2. Focus on IT:

Cluj has become the IT center of Romania and, on a larger scale, Eastern Europe. There are currently 200 companies working on IT products out of a total of 300 companies. It means more than two-thirds of the Romanian industry is based on IT, making Cluj an Eastern European tech hub.

It is not just the number of companies that are more than impressive but also the level and streams of investments these companies attract. Two companies of note recently with significant foreign investments include dotLumen and Cyscale, with nine million and 3 million Euros in funding, respectively. It shows that top international VCs are looking to the promise of the Cluj IT cluster.

Is Cluj the Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe?

The Cluj IT cluster has shown plenty of promise to International investors and VCs alike. However, it is still growing, with substantial technical hurdles to overcome. The industry-academia gap may not be large, but it is still significant enough to produce a skill gap. This skills gap can only be filled by adequately training the masses in universities and polytechnical institutes.

The focus right now is on students learning soft skills in universities; however, there is a need to inculcate in them the skills needed to survive in the real world. According to Vlad Ciurca, co-founder of Techsylvania, Cluj still needs to teach risk-taking qualities in its populace to take on the startup industry by storm truly. According to an ANIS report, Romania’s outsourcing sector is a gold mine with sky-rocket productivity.

So, to answer the question ‘Is Cluj the Silicon Valley of Easter Europe?’, we might look at the above facts and deduce that Cluj has grown into a tech hub of Eastern Europe. However, to reach the lofty heights of Silicon Valley, Cluj needs a good mix of young talent and experienced investors looking to take risks and take the city to new heights.