A unique residential concept is taking shape in Romania: premium homes developed within a private golf club, set in a natural and exclusive environment. Located in Niculești, north of Bucharest, the development is part of the National Golf & Country Club and includes 173 villas and 111 apartments, to be developed in phases and delivered progressively.

“This is a one-of-a-kind initiative in Romania, the first concept to integrate a community around a golf course, including a residential component. We are targeting individuals with significant income and capital, who are looking for a refined, exclusive, and comfortable lifestyle. Our audience shows a strong interest in high-end real estate investments, and an elite country club with top-tier facilities offers a unique opportunity to combine the ultra high-end segment with belonging to a selective environment that supports both personal and professional growth,” says Metin Dogan, founder of National Golf & Country Club.

Residents will enjoy a range of premium services and amenities designed to complement the lifestyle they’ve chosen – including a dedicated concierge, a restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool (with an indoor pool to follow), a spa, and a fitness center. In addition, every homeowner at the National Golf & Country Club has the option to purchase their own golf buggy – the iconic vehicle seen on professional courses, now part of everyday life within the community.

The residential project spans 20,000 square meters, including approximately 10,000 sqm of built area, along with access roads to the residential zone. It is structured in three development phases.

The first phase, already completed and fully sold, comprises 50 villas. The second phase is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by June 2026. The final phase is scheduled for launch in the fall of 2027.

The development includes apartments with built areas ranging from 50 to 100 sqm and villas between 140 and 255 sqm, depending on the typology. Each home is designed to provide generous, functional spaces suited to a contemporary lifestyle.

Skia Real Estate, the official broker of One United Properties, has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for the residential component of the National Golf & Country Club project.

“Through this collaboration, Skia Real Estate strengthens its position as a strategic player in the premium residential segment, taking an active role in shaping refined living ecosystems beyond the conventional boundaries of the urban market,” said Beatrice Dumitrașcu, CEO of Skia Real Estate.

Officially inaugurated at the beginning of this summer, the National Golf & Country Club is the largest golf club in Southeastern Europe, covering 75 hectares and centered around an 18-hole championship golf course and a driving range equipped with the only Trackman performance evaluation system in Southeastern Europe.