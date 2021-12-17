A new Country Manager for Beiersdorf Romania, Bulgaria and Moldavia

Martin Stoebe is the new Country Manager of Beiersdorf Romania, Bulgaria and Moldavia. As of December 1st, Martin Stoebe replaces Fatih Alpaslan, who joins Beiersdorf Poland as Country Manager.

With over 14 years experience in the consumer goods industry, Martin Stoebe has been part of Beiersdorf team since 2015. He was Country Manager in Colombia for four years and Global Manager for Strategic Projects in the company for the last couple of months, before joining the new role.

„ Beiersdorf is about inspiring people who make this company a great place to work. I am now focusing on listening the teams and understanding the business. For the future, some of our key priorities will be around Digitalization and Sustainability.”

Talking about the new markets he is going to manage, Martin Stoebe says that all of them have been developing rapidly for the last couple of years and are becoming more and more competitive.

,,Romania and Bulgaria have seen an impressive dynamic over the past years and belong to the fastest growing countries in Europe. We expect these countries to continue developing rapidly and play an increasingly relevant role within Europe.”, said the new Country Manager Beiersdorf Romania, Bulgaria and Moldavia.

Martin Stoebe has a master in Bussines Administration at University of Mannheim which he graduated in 2008 and in 2012 he got a PhD in Marketing at University of Hamburg. In the role of Country Manager for Romania, Bulgaria and Moldavia, Martin Stoebe will lead the operational and development strategy for the three countries.

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as pioneering skin research, having in its portfolio such brands as Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, etc.