FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners expands its lineup of speakers after previously announcing Steven Bartlett, Sara Al Madani, Ari Scott, and Simon Squibb. The event highlights local personalities who have rarely been accessible to the public: dozens of entrepreneurs, specialists, and content creators will share authentic stories about how an idea takes shape, transforms into a viable business, and grows sustainably by overcoming obstacles and continuously adapting to a changing environment.

From May 21-25, 2025, attendees will engage in in-depth discussions on entrepreneurship, challenges, and various tools, gaining insights they can directly apply to their businesses. Events will take place on the main stage at Sala Palatului as well as at other iconic locations across Bucharest, each offering a unique learning and networking experience.

FOMO is more than just a conference; it is a real platform for exchanging ideas, where the entrepreneurial community comes together to share lessons, offer mutual support, and create opportunities for a stronger future. The new speaker lineup reflects the energy, diversity, and dynamism of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, bringing forward voices that inspire and shape the future of business.

Among the newly announced speakers are Paul Olteanu, founder of Mind Architect, known for making neuroscience accessible to mindfulness and decision-making, Radu Atanasiu, Associate Dean at BISM, a promoter of critical thinking in business, with extensive experience in investments and managerial education. Also, Mihaela Mitroi, one of the most respected voices in financial strategy and taxation, Sorina and Mikael Fredholm, wellness entrepreneurs recognized for their community-driven vision, Ana Morodan, an iconic name in digital entrepreneurship, and Mihai Zant, a specialist in organizational development and transformational coaching, are joining FOMO. Bogdan Rădulescu, co-founder of UNTOLD, one of the world’s biggest festivals, with vast experience in creating entertainment platforms with a global impact, Marius Moga, artist and creative entrepreneur, known for merging innovation with storytelling, turning ideas into successful projects, and Iancu Guda, a financial analyst, who will offer pragmatic insights into economic challenges and opportunities, complete this first wave of guests with a pragmatic approach to the challenges and opportunities in the economic environment.

Additionally, the speaker lineup includes Austra Lucinskaite, Ioana Dodan, Monica Munteanu, Bogdan Zaharescu, Bogdan Macovei, Cesar Bitlan, Dr. Elena Martin, Cătălin Rusu, Andrei Canda, Ciprian Susanu, Vlad Dodan, and Constantin Gorgan, each contributing a unique perspective on entrepreneurial success and leadership.

These speakers will tackle essential topics, such as scaling a business from the ground up, turning an idea into a scalable business model, crisis management, marketing, digital, and branding strategies. FOMO is the perfect space for direct interaction with professionals who have successfully transformed challenges into opportunities and redefined entrepreneurship.

A Festival That Redefines Modern Entrepreneurship

FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners promises a multi-dimensional experience, combining entrepreneurial education with cultural activities, networking sessions, and moments of inspiration. In addition to the discussions at Sala Palatului, partner locations such as Apollo 111, Grădina Alhambra, Nook, and Sala Luceafărul will host interactive workshops, one-on-one conversations with speakers, exclusive masterclasses, and social events to foster collaboration and idea-sharing.

“FOMO is a one-of-a-kind event dedicated to modern entrepreneurs, a place designed for them to find answers to real challenges and practical resources. Speakers were invited not only for their expertise but also for their ability to inspire, open new horizons, and shift business perspectives. We want to bring together a community where ideas are embraced, but even more so, interactions and practical solutions that help modern entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses,” said Robert Graur, co-founder of MO – Modern Owners.

Tickets are available now at www.modernowners.com.