A new Mercure hotel will open at the Iron Gates, by the Danube Riviera

Accor, world-leading hospitality group, announced the signing of a new franchise agreement, for the opening of a Mercure hotel on the Iron Gates Riviera, by the Danube River. The hotel will be operated by the local hospitality company Queens Horeca Management and will come to market in the third quarter of 2023, after significant refurbishment.

Mercure Porțile de Fier Riviera Hotel & Resort will offer travellers 70 cozy and elegantly designed rooms and suites, a dining restaurant, a bar and a Privilege lounge. For private and business events, the hotel will also include a 250 sq m conference hall, two small meeting rooms and a foyer. Leisure travelers will also be able to enjoy themselves in a 300 sq m SPA & wellness area, with various relaxing and therapy rooms, as well as by the outdoor pool.

The new hotel will be located on Calea Timișoarei nr 16, Gura Văii, Drobeta Turnu-Severin România. Gura Vaii, part of Drobeta Turnu-Severin municipality, is located on the left bank of the Danube River, in the vicinity of the Serbian border, in a quiet and picturesque natural landscape, right in the middle of the Iron Gates natural park. Some of the top touristic attractions nearby include Iron Gates Hydro Power Plan Museum, Gura Văii Vârciorova Nature Reserve, The Danube’s Big Boilers and Ciucaru Mare Mountain. The location is available by car, via E70, by plane, through Craiova, Timișoara, Sibiu, Belgrade or Nis Serbia, as well as by boat, as it is connected to 5 ports: Drobeta Turnu-Severin, Orșova, Calafat, Bechet and Corabia.

“A Mercure hotel on the Danube Riviera, one of the country’s most fascinating tourist destinations, further strengthens the attractiveness of the area, draws international tourists, and brings modern industry standards and practices. This agreement will grow and consolidate Accor network in south-western Romania, a key market for the group in the Eastern Europe region,” says Maria Drăgulin, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

“As an entrepreneurs and investors in the Mehedinți County, we have always been great supporters of its tourism potential. There are so many valuable experiences we can offer to travelers from Romania and abroad and so many untapped opportunities when it comes to promoting our destination”, stated Sacha Dragic, main investor and partner of the project.

“We chose to join hands with a leading international hospitality group such as Accor, to offer our visitors a world-class hotel and professional services to go with it. Also, we did it to connect our hotel to one of the largest marketing and distribution networks worldwide and to make it visible to travelers from all corners of the globe, planning to develop further the hospitality on the Danube River,” adds Eduard Koler, investor and representative of Queens Horeca Management, as partner of the project.