A Romanian in charge of the bio-pharmaceutical company Takeda in Romania

Cristina Barbu is the new Country Head of the bio-pharmaceutical company Takeda in Romania. With almost 20 years of experience in major innovation-driven pharmaceutical organizations, Cristina has started her career with Eli Lilly & Company as a Brand Manager, first in Romania, and then in South Eastern Europe. She later joined the Global Neuroscience Team based at the US Headquarters, where she led the development of global brand strategy across Europe. Working with multifunctional teams in the top 10 global markets, she was able to successfully build and execute the ADHD launch strategy in these markets.

She then joined AstraZeneca Romania as Marketing Director in 2010, developing a high-performance team who engaged cross-functionally to launch new products through implementation of tailored solutions to maximize patient access and affordability. Later, she moved to UK and took on roles of increasing responsibility in CEE countries. Between 2018 and 2020 she has been Respiratory Commercial Director International for Asia, Latin America, Russia, Middle East and Africa.

“I`m joining a company with an impressive tradition of 239 years in research and development of innovative products, based on ethical values and, above all, this honors me. We are in a special context, where health and the medical system are on everyone’s lips, therefore, my main goal is for Takeda to contribute to improving the health of Romanians, through its innovative and personalized state-of-the-art life-saving therapies. I believe that it is essential for us to strengthen and develop the partnership with the authorities, the scientific community and the patients’ associations. I also aim to further develop and grow the Takeda Romania team“, said Cristina Barbu.

Takeda`s R&D efforts are focused on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). Takeda also makes targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines.

Takeda is a global bio-pharmaceutical company with a remarkable history of over 239 years of service to patients everywhere.