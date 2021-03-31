A Romanian named HR Director for Global Technology of the Edenred group

Răzvan Popescu has been appointed HR Director for Global Technology within the Edenred group. Răzvan Popescu will keep his responsibilities as HR Director and Site Leader within Edenred Digital Center, the international hub for innovation and strategic IT projects, opened in Bucharest. From the new position, located in Romania, he will coordinate the unified global human resources strategy for technologies in the Edenred group, which operates in 46 countries. He will work closely and report to Dave Ubachs, Executive Vice President, Digital & IT, and Jacques Adoue, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Răzvan Popescu, HR Director, Global Techology: “Creating this new role is a natural step for Edenred, as a global leader in specific-purpose payment solutions, and a cutting-edge company. On-board and retain IT talents is crucial to maintain our competitive advantage on the markets in which we operate. I’m looking forward to contributing to develop Edenred’s HR strategy for Global Technology”.

Răzvan Popescu successfully runs the Romanian IT center of the Edenred group – the largest in the group, opened in 2019 in Bucharest – whose team has reached 120 employees and continues to recruit.

The IT teams of the Edenred group gathered in the Global Technology division deliver the technology for all the business verticals of the group, from employee benefits, mobility and fleets to payment solutions.

Global Technology’s goals are cloud migration, accelerating digitization, developing innovative payment solutions, and integrating employee benefits, making Edenred a global leader in technology, delivering innovative digital solutions for the working world and employees’ daily lives. The solutions developed by the Global Technology team serve tens of millions of Edenred users in all 46 countries where the group is present.

Răzvan Popescu has over 15 years of experience in leadership in human resources, in companies such as Hewlett-Packard, Vodafone and British Council. He led the Eastern European HR and Talent Acquisition team at Louis Berger International and most recently was Head of HR & Support at DB Schenker Global Business Services. Throughout his career, he has recruited and contributed to the professional development of a significant number of IT professionals. He holds an Executive MBA from COTRUGLI Business School.