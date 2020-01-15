A Romanian startup provides AI service solution to Orange Luxembourg

The Romanian startup EmailTree AI, founded in January 2019, with offices in Sibiu, Timisoara and Luxembourg, started providing a customer service solution based on Artificial Intelligence for Orange Luxembourg. By partnering with this startup, the telco operator, committed to a process of permanent innovation, made available a veritable open laboratory for AI development.

The algorithm reads the emails (or any kind of text requests), processes the information to understand the different situations and issues, and prepares optimal and quick replies suggestions. Requests and exchanges are classified by tasks types. Replies suggestions are automatically proposed and the different teams (customer service and support) choose the suitable ones. Step by step, every action and reply are a resource to learn using the supervised and unsupervised machine learning processes.

Orange is committed to use this service to reduce the load on the customer service teams, to increase the productivity when managing text requests and also customer satisfaction.

On its turn, EmailTree AI will deploy at large-scale its advanced technologies, will improve its existing various features and develop new ones, thus proving the efficacy into an international telecom group.

After this first experience with Orange, EmailTree can offer a well-honed and functional solution to other subsidiaries of the telco operator, present in more than 30 countries, and also to any other companies with extensive customer service departments. The solution can be successfully used also by any customer relationship services and support teams from the financial industry (banks, insurance), utilities, e-commerce etc.

”As a startup, the partnership with Orange Luxembourg was the ideal launchpad. The adoption process can succeed only when pioneers meet and build together what we call the perfect mix between humans and AI tools. All this for the benefit of our respective customers.

And this is only the first step. We see a lot of interest ahead and we are eager to extend our portfolio with new visionary customers, in Romania and at the global level. Romania is well known as an early adopter of the latest technologies, so we see the extension of our solution to Romania as a natural step in our endeavour,” stated Casius MOREA, EmailTree’s CEO.

On her turn, Corinne LOZE, Orange Luxembourg’s CEO, added: ”We are very proud of this success; innovation and digital transformation are at the heart of our strategy and we want to strengthen our partnerships with startups in Luxembourg. With a very agile approach, Orange Luxembourg can be a tremendous accelerator for startups, as we also bring the power of innovation of a large group like Orange.”

Email Tree’s solution was spotted by Orange experts after participating to the “Innovation Dating” event organized by the Luxembourg Open Innovation Club (LOIC), an initiative of the House of Startups and supported by the main actors of innovation in Luxembourg. EmailTree has been able to enrich and develop its solution with the help of Orange experts, in real conditions and at large scale.