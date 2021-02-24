A Romanian, the new European Board President of Legal Netlink Alliace

Mihai Voicu, Partner at ONV LAW firm in Bucharest has recently been elected as President of the European Board of Legal Netlink Alliance (LNA), which gathers 95 independent law firms and more than 1,500 international business lawyers.

Mihai Voicu coordinates the Business Law division (Corporate, Commercial Law, M&A, Tax, Insolvency and Labour Law) at ONV LAW and he previously held other two mandates as Vicepresident of the Legal Netlink Alliance European Board.

“The present election is a confirmation of ONV LAW`s engagement with the Legal Netlink Alliance, of our legal services` quality and of our consistent activity within the organization, having joined as members since 2009. Together with the LNA member firms, independent business law companies from all over the world providing full – service specialized advisory, ONV LAW successfully counseled more than 150 multinational clients up to present,” Mihai Voicu states.

Established more than 20 years ago, Legal Netlink Alliance gathers 95 independent international law firms, which offer their clients access to the alliance resources and specialized legal expertise in more than 140 cities from 35 countries across all continents.

“With the recent years’ accelerated globalization and the expansion of our clients` international business, together we LNA we provide our clients with both know-how and specialized local expertise as well as business in some cases, in any international location where they develop their operations”, Mihai Voicu, Partner at ONV LAW ads.