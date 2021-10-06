A Romanian village in Cluj county to become the first community beneficiary of Nooka Space proximity offices

Following a strategic partnership, the Romanian village of Floresti becomes the first community beneficiary of the Nooka Space proximity offices, in order to assist the citizens who work remotely or in a hybrid system.

The Nooka Two office model is available in Floresti, being located in Poligon Park, and can be accessed non-stop by the village’s inhabitants, free of charge, through the reservation system of the Nooka Space mobile application.

“A lot of people from Cluj have moved to Floresti in recent years, but many of them still have to commute to work. Against the background of the pandemic and remote work, Floresti residents can now benefit from the comfort of an ultra-modern office, free of charge, very close to their home. We are glad that we have chosen the solution offered by Nooka Space and we hope that soon more municipalities in the country will follow in our footsteps and open the way to the implementation of such innovative concepts, which support mobility and help optimize the working day of residents” says Bogdan Pivariu, the Mayor of Floresti.

This project is supported by Orange Business Services, the strategic IoT (Internet of Things) technology partner for Nooka Space in Romania, which constantly develops and supports innovative projects for digital transformation and smart cities development.

Launched on the Romanian market in April, this year, Nooka Space is the Irish startup that initiated the first concept of smart proximity offices in the world.

“The partnership with Floresti City Hall supports our business model, as we refer both to remote workers, entrepreneurs and private companies, as well as to local authorities who can set up Nooka local offices in cities and towns, to help reduce traffic and pollution and support urban mobility. We are very happy to add Floresti to our network of smart local offices,” said Sergiu Băbășan, Country Manager, Nooka Space Romania.

Nooka Space are the type of “plug and play” compact office spaces, being equipped with smart sensors, which allow users a simple operation, through the mobile application. Access, heating, air quality monitoring, lighting, payments and reservations can be intelligently controlled, while the air purifier and UV-C lights are specially designed to disinfect the space and maintain the highest sanitary standards. Nooka spaces are also equipped with state-of-the-art furniture and accessories, with adjustable electric work tables, ergonomic chairs and video conferencing kits.

The Nooka Space concept arose in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic involving a new way of working that combines the advantages of working from home with the established facilities of classic offices, by creating a network of hi-tech, safe and fully equipped proximity offices which can be located anywhere and rented at affordable costs. Internationally, Nooka Space mobile proximity offices are available in countries such as Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland.