A woman, the new President of Ford Craiova

Josephine Payne will be thew new President of Ford Romania and General Manager of the Ford factory in Craiova, starting April 1, 2021.

Josephine Payne is replacing Ian Pearson, who is retiring from May 1, 2021. He has been working within Ford Motor Company for 31 years.

Josephine Payne is the first woman to lead the production operations of Ford in Romania. She is also the first woman to lead an large-scale auto-plant in Romania, 0-100.ro reports.

Ian Pearson has been at the helm of Ford Craiova since March 1, 2018. His first role in Craiova was in 2011, when he was appointed as director of the Engine Production Facility.

Josephine Payne has over 29 years expertise in the engineering and production sector and she has been part of the Ford team since 1991.

Payne came to Romania in March 2018 from the Dagenham plant from UK. She took over the lead of the Engine Production unit in Craiova from Spanish Jaime Ortiz-Canavate.

Josephine took over the Assistant Plant Manager position of Ford Craiova on September 2020.