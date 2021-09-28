ABIT Puresoft becomes official ServiceNow

ABIT Puresoft became the first Romanian company officially registered as a ServiceNow partner. The company has had a remarkable year in terms of business and team growth, geographical expansion, and relocation of the Bucharest headquarters.

Since the company was founded in 2017, more than 240 projects have been delivered both to direct clients and through official ServiceNow partners, including ITSM, ITOM, ITBM, HR, CSM and APM.

ABIT Puresoft plans to continue growing its team to 65 by the end of 2021 and invest in employee certification in order to meet increasing client demand.

ABIT Puresoft is a Romanian software developer specializing in tailored services for the ServiceNow and UiPath platforms. The company is currently delivering projects in 20+ countries worldwide, having previously delivered hundreds of implementations, integration, improvement, maintenance, and support projects.