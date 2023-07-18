ABIT Puresoft partners with Scarce IT to bring ServiceNow to Australia

ABIT Puresoft has partnered with Scarce IT to bring ServiceNow enterprise IT solutions to the Australian market. Scarce IT and ABIT Puresoft have been collaborating since 2020 to deliver highly flexible, competitive ServiceNow services to clients in the educational, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

“ABIT Puresoft are everything we want in a partner. Our shared values of integrity and sustainable delivery provide the foundation for a truly transparent partnership focused on customer value. The diversity of their ServiceNow capability overshadows even the biggest players in the partner ecosystem. Their enthusiasm ensures the remote delivery experience is immersive, interactive and rewarding to our customer stakeholders and users. ABIT Puresoft enables Scarce IT to make ServiceNow an affordable reality for organisations that would otherwise be forced to consider less strategic solutions. We are thrilled to be able to now offer this same gold standard service to our ServiceNow customers in Australia.”– Mike Heywood, New Business Director, Scarce IT.

“In Scarce IT we found a like-minded partner that wants to create real change in an organization. They know that technology cannot make an impact if it’s not supported by people and by cultural change, and they work hard to build champions that drive the transformation. Having collaborated so successfully in the UK, we look forward to bringing this partnership to a new market where there is a need for scalable cloud-based software, enterprise platform and infrastructure services.” – Anca Acatrinei, Tech Chief Marketing Officer, ABIT Puresoft.

ServiceNow provides enterprise-wide, industry leading solutions that serve the needs of IT consumers and providers (ITSM/ITOM), Employees (HR), Customers (CSM), Risk Owners (IRM), Innovators (SPM) and many more. Built using next generation architecture, their Enterprise Cloud Platform has modernized IT service delivery over the past 5 years and is now being used by over 80% of Fortune 500 companies.