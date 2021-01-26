About 60% of companies want to restart office work in March, survey finds

About 60% of companies plan to resume office work in March, according to a survey conducted late 2020 by Undelucram.ro, the online platform providing reviews about employers, salary information and the working environment in companies. On the other hand, 40% of employees say that they worked longer at home than in the office and they were more efficient.

The Undelucram.ro survey was conducted in November- December 2020 and included the answers of 3,752 employees and 583 HR managers from all over the country.

Regarding employers (583 responses), most companies that responded to the survey belong to areas such as IT&C, trade/retail, financial services (banks, insurance, pensions and others), outsourcing (BPO and other services), health, transport and logistics, industrial production.

22% of companies started office work since January

17% of these companies returned to work (especially in stores/ factories) at the end of the emergency state (May 2020) and almost 22% returned to the office this month. As the number of new cases of Covid-19 decreases, more and more companies want to resume office work. Thus, 57% of companies plan to call their employees to restart office work in March. Almost 4% of companies have planned for employees to work remotely permanently.

65% of the 3,752 respondents say they have worked from home in the last year. Of the employees who worked from home, 40% said they worked longer and more efficiently. On the other hand, 30% of them answered that they worked less at home, but their efficiency increased. 18% said that their working time and efficiency decreased, and 11% said their working time increased, but their efficiency decreased.

Most off the 3,752 respondents work in fields such as IT&C, trade/retail, industrial production, financial services (banks, insurance, pensions and others), outsourcing services (BPO and others).

40% of employees – affected by lack of interaction

“We hope that the data from this survey will be useful to HR managers, team leaders, but also facility managers and maybe even the authorities. We hope that this study will help employers find the right recipe for hybrid work, combining as efficiently as possible for teams, office work and work from home. We would be happy if employers would allocate more resources to the physical and mental health of employees because, unfortunately, they suffered greatly from the pandemic and the wellbeing programs were also the first to be cut from the payroll package”, said Costin Tudor, founder and CEO of Undelucram.ro

Almost 40% of employees who worked from home said that their mood was quite much (26.2%) and very much (13.8%) affected by the lack of face-to-face interaction. On the other hand, 35% of employees who worked remotely said they were slightly affected by the lack of interaction, and 22% very little. About 2.3% say their condition has not been affected.

Also, the most common feelings they faced were: fear (48.2%), nervousness (23.2%), stress (20%), anxiety (14%).

1 in 5 employees lost their jobs

About 19.2% of employees say they lost their jobs, 16% received technical unemployment indemnity, and 11.2% had less to work.

However, almost half (49%) are confident in their job security and 29% are very confident. The remaining 22% have little or very little confidence in the future of their job.

80% of the companies maintain their teams or recruit

One-third of the companies (31.2%) made layoffs between June and December 2020. The most affected categories were employees with secondary education and the unskilled people (57.6%).

Also, 57.3% of the companies cut the training and wellbeing programs, and 9% no longer subsidized transportation costs. Around 23% of the companies said that they did not cut any benefit from the salary package.

If last year a third of companies cut jobs, 20% of companies plan to lay off between 5-50% this year. The rest of the companies planned staff growth (13% of companies) or maintaining the current number of employees (67%).

“This poll shows that we can be optimistic. In recent weeks, we have noticed in social media communities that there are more and more recruitment announcements for human resources experts and other types of roles in different company departments. The fact that companies are looking for HR specialists denotes that things are moving within organizations”, says Andra Pintican, marketing director of Undelucram.ro.