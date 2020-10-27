ABS Financial Services, part of TotalSoft, takes over the business portfolio from Nexia CRG Expert

TotalSoft business software provider has announced the transfer of business from Nexia CRG Expert, member of Nexia International – a global network of independent accounting and consulting firms- to ABS Financial Services, the financial-accounting services division of TotalSoft.

ABS Financial Services has had dynamic development in the last 2 years, following its acquisition by TotalSoft in 2018. Now, the financial-accounting services division has become member of Nexia International under the name Nexia ABS Financial Services.

The transaction involves a business transfer, through which TotalSoft aims to increase its market share in outsourcing services and to provide high quality services in Romania to clients of other Nexia International member firms. The transaction will include the transfer of the client portfolio and employees from Nexia CRG Expert to ABS Financial Services.

Nexia CRG Expert customers operate in areas such as real estate, services, trade, retail, green energy, professional services and e-commerce; benefiting from accounting, taxation, payroll and personnel administration services.

According to TotalSoft representatives, the decision will contribute towards increasing clients and diversification of customers, by addressing a new segment of smaller clients. Until now, ABS Financial Services has focused mainly on large and medium customers.

“For us, joining the Nexia International network means access to a wide variety of customers, access to new development opportunities – technologies and methodologies applied at the industry level, as well as the opportunity to make ourselves known and increase brand awareness in the international markets.”, said Nicoleta Vrăjescu Dobre, Financial Services Manager to ABS Financial Services.

Nexia International is the ninth largest leading, global network of independent accounting and consulting firms, providing a comprehensive portfolio of audit, accountancy, tax and advisory services.

”We welcome Nexia – ABS Financial Services to our network and in Nexia Romania. We will work closely with the firm to expand on the wide range of services offered to customers in the EMEA region ”added Kevin Arnold, CEO of Nexia International.

Based in Bucharest, Nexia ABS Financial Services has a young, dynamic, enthusiastic, customer-oriented team of 29 specialists with expertise in finance outsourcing, including accounting, tax advisory and payroll services.