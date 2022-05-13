Accenture Cluj is moving to a new office space

Accenture, a global professional services company in digital, cloud and security, has opened a new office in Cluj. The employees are part of the Industry X service, responsible for developing industrial software in areas such as railways, automotive and manufacturing. The investment in the new headquarters amounts to about $1.5 million.

The Industry X service employs around 900 people in Romania, in Timisoara, Targu Mures and Cluj. In total, Accenture employs more than 4,000 people in Romania delivering services in areas such as digital, cloud and security. Accenture employees are involved in projects for major companies around the world, working for 89 of the Fortune Global 100 companies.

“Industry X is as much about achieving the current industrial revolution as it is about preparing for the next one. With each of these revolutions, industry becomes safer and more efficient. We are happy to be able to offer our employees a workspace that meets their needs and we want to lead the next wave of digital transformation for our customers, moving to more environmentally friendly and responsible businesses,” said György Birtolon, managing director Industry X Romania.

The Industrial Software Center of Excellence in Cluj is responsible for some of the most important industrial digitalisation projects.

In manufacturing, digitisation means, among other things, equipping factories with sensors that collect, transmit and interpret data in real time. This gives companies a clear picture of their industrial processes, ensuring that potential problems are identified before they occur. Experts at Accenture have been working on the digitisation of the Arctic washing machine factory in Ulmi, and it has been included by the World Economic Forum in the “Lighthouse Network” list of the world’s most advanced factories adopting Industry 4.0 technologies.

In the automotive sector, Accenture’s solutions in Cluj contribute to the development of future electric car platforms for major manufacturers on both sides of the Atlantic. The main objective is to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint using data analytics and next-generation communication technologies. On the railways, Accenture’s solutions enable the rail system to work better for society in a sustainable and affordable way. There are many trains operating driverless today, and in the future they will all be autonomous, and to achieve this, Accenture teams are using technologies such as Cloud, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

The new Accenture office in Cluj, located in the Hexagon Offices building, has an area of 2000 sqm, spread over 2 floors (3 and 4). The new space has been designed to encourage collaboration and socialising. Employees benefit from several relaxation areas, games room, café, innovation room and testing areas. There are also ideal spaces for short calls or private conversations (phonebooth), massage rooms and showers. The new space can accommodate 50% of the centre’s employees, and there’s a system for reserving seats when they need to work from their desks.