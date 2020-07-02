Accor announces new ibis hotel near the future Terminal 2 of  Henri Coandă International Airport

Accor has signed a management agreement with Alexandra Residence Design to open 144-room ibis hotel by the end of 2022. The newly signed hotel will be located near the future Terminal 2 of Henri Coandă International Airport, the largest airport in Bucharest and in the country. Est Hospitality Consulting is the consultant of the project until its official opening while Cumulus Architecture is responsible for the design.

On June 24th a management agreement has been signed between Accor and Alexandra Residence Design for a new ibis hotel in Tunari, Romania. The hotel is located on Washington Street 1, next to Henri Coandă International Airport, where the future Terminal 2 will be built together with the last station of the easy train which is already under development.

The future ibis will be part of a mix-use complex together with a large health and SPA facility and a multi-functional Events center of almost 1000 sq., able to host diverse events from social to corporate, from sports to concerts and other entertainment events. The two facilities will connect with the hotel via a bridge.

New ibis will offer 144 rooms, a restaurant with bar, and the new living-room concept by ibis. The revamped ibis brand offers the Investors the option to choose from 4 type of designs. The new ibis hotel will be built and designed in accordance with Soda concept, developed by an international design office in Thailand which translates the brand’s DNA into a modern and dynamic concept suitable for both business and corporate travellers but also for the leisure groups and individuals. The opening of the future ibis Henri Coandă Airport Terminal 2 Hotel and Event Center is planned for the end of 2022.

“Accor is concentrating to build-up a network of 45-50 hotels in Romania in upcoming years. We actively look for opportunities on the market to assist and provide the owners or potential investors with full benefits of our support, tools, distribution network and know-how. Therefore, we look forward for the partnership with Alexandra Residence Design, as an important step in our mutual growth on the Romanian market and opportunity to contribute full assets of our strong brand portfolio. Furthermore, despite the current situation we believe that the market will bounce-back stronger than ever as the hospitality industry had proven a resilience over the history and will show again the same restiveness. 2020 is the best year for opportunities and the partnership with Alexandra Residence Design is a live proof of this,” says Frank Reul, Head of Development Accor Eastern Europe.

The owning company of new ibis hotel is Alexandra Residence Design, developer of Alexandra Residence Complex. The owner and investor is Ion Marian, the city manager of Tunari and a real estate developer in the residential field.

The future hotel development will be located at the entrance of Alexandra Residence Compound, the investor planning to develop an additional plot with 30 residences that, together with the active community from the residential complex, will have full access to the services of the proposed hotel.

Only this year Accor plans to open 7 new hotels in Romania. Furthermore, in the next few years the group has a further secured pipeline in Romania of 10 properties totalling more than 1344 keys.