Accor expands Mercure portfolio in Romania, new hotel&spa in Medias opened

Mercure Medias Binderbubi Hotel and SPA has officially opened its doors for first guests, after major refurbishment. The hotel offers 46 elegant rooms and suites, restaurant with bar, SPA and pool with breath-taking landscape, on the Binderbubi hill. The facility joins Mercure family in Romania, which by the end of 2021 will include 9 hotels in 7 cities across the country.

In accordance with the passion of the brand, the charming rooms and suites have undergone significant renovations and now feature a nature inspired theme. With elegant minimalism, the design evokes the freshness of the forest and hills nearby, as well as the fragrance of a blossoming field of lavender. This great combination provides the guests with the atmosphere of well-deserved relax, peace and tranquillity. At Mercure, sleep is a key element for guest experience. With its “Great Bed for Great Dreams” bedding solution, the brand offers every traveller superior comfort, whether staying in a single or double room. Bed base, a flexible and removable mattress topper and a 30cm deep mattress featuring Pocketed Air Spring® technology, ensures tailored support for each occupant.

Mercure brand invites the guests to “Discover Local”. Therefore, at Mercure Medias Binderbubi Hotel guests may enjoy savoury dishes from the traditional and international cuisine, in a large panoramic view restaurant with glass rooftop. SPA, relaxation area with wet dry and bio sauna, a semi-olympic indoor heated pool and a gym provides everyone with the opportunity to rest and relax, tailored for their individual needs and preferences. For business meetings and private events, the hotel offers two meeting rooms with a total capacity of 150 participants.

Mercure Mediaș Binderbubi Hotel and SPA is ideally located on the charming Binderbubi hill, near the forest, overlooking the city. This makes it the perfect spot for the guest seeking for the moment for themselves in an astonishing ambiance. Placed on the outskirts of Medias, on Plopului 30 St., the hotel is only few minutes away from the enchanting medieval city center, one hour away from Sibiu and Târgu Mureș International Airports and 2 hours away from the future Brasov International Airport.