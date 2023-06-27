Accor joins hands with ARO Palace Brașov for the reopening of the Capitol Hotel

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has signed an agreement to open a new Mercure hotel in Brasov, Romania under a franchise agreement with key local hospitality partner, ARO Palace. The contract targets the consolidation and complete makeover of the former Capitol Hotel Brasov, which will be reopened in late 2025 as Mercure Brasov Center. ARO Palace S.A. have been assisted by winsedswiss Romania in the operator selection process.

The hotel will welcome guests in 181 spacious rooms, including 28 suites. It will also feature an a-la-carte restaurant and a lobby bar. The hotel will certainly become the ideal venue for hosting business events, private celebrations, and ceremonies in its six versatile conference rooms, totalling more than 500 sqm.

The future Mercure Brasov Center enjoys a prime location in the heart of the city, right at the entrance gate in the Old Town. With its central location, the hotel offers guests easy access to the city’s cultural treasures, shopping districts, and lively entertainment options, ensuring a memorable stay immersed in the charm and history of Brasov. The destination is also highly accessible, being situated only 5 minutes away from the railway station, while the drive to the new Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport takes less than 15 minutes.

Brasov is one of the top Romanian cities which contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth in 2022. The hospitality sector plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and cultural exchange in Brasov, as well as in creating jobs and boosting ancillary industries and trade. The city’s rich history, stunning landscapes, and proximity to the Carpathian Mountains attract a growing number of domestic and international tourists.

“Joining hands with one of the largest and most prestigious hospitality players in Romania – ARO Palace, owned by Transilvania Investment – is a great opportunity and an honour for Accor. The partnership allows us to fulfil our mission, of empowering local destinations to achieve their potential through superior standards of accommodation, personalised services and access to the immense strength of our global marketing and distribution network.” says Cătălina Toma, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova.

“Of all the options considered, Mercure was the best choice to leverage all that Hotel Capitol has to offer. It’s a brand with a strong international reputation and local inspiration as its core value. This will allow us to carry forward all that the hotel’s history of over four decades,” said Radu Roșca, Executive President, Transilvania Investments.

“ARO Palace aims to complete all the steps related to obtaining the permits and selecting the suppliers that will implement the investment by the end of this year. The renovation works will start in the first quarter of 2024 and will involve not only the complete modernisation of the space, but also the addition of services that will allow a higher classification.

The goal is to create a synergy between the offer of the Mercure Brasov Center and that of the Aro Palace Hotel, so that tourists visiting the Brasov area will find all the options in the company’s portfolio. This will bring the company closer to its goal of making Brasov the no. 1 travel destination in Romania, both for individual leisure, as for business and large groups.” stated Călin Ile, President of the Board of Directors, Aro Palace.

The Mercure Hotels boasts a powerful international network of more than 943 hotels in over 60 countries. Each Mercure hotel is rooted in local culture and is complimented by generous hospitality and a commitment to offering high-quality standards. The brand is renowned for its focus on sharing ‘Local Stories’ to help travellers discover hidden gems that cannot be found in guidebooks and surprising tales that only the locals know. The network prides itself on offering high-quality standards with a true take on locality. From the moment guests arrive –be it in Rio, Paris, Bangkok, or any other destination globally –they are instantly immersed in a locally inspired atmosphere. Everything from the decorative design to a passion for local food and beverage discoveries is rooted in the unique features of each destination.