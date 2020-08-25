Accor opens the first hotel in Galati

Accor Group has announced the opening of its first hotel in Galați, ibis Styles Dunărea Galati. The property in Galați is the second to open in Romania in 2020 and will be closely followed by 5 more this year, including Mercure Galați Centrum, by the end of September. With growing interest from its partners, Accor will add 10 more hotels to the portfolio in 2021 – 2023. Pipeline covers various brands from economic to upscale segment.

Accor has opened the first hotel in Galaţi on August 24 operating under ibis Styles brand. The hotel is ideally located at 13 Domnească Street – in walking distance to the Old Town of Galaţi and next to the Galaţi Port, the biggest port on the Danube River and the second largest in Romania. On the opposite side, the city’s theatres, parks, university, and other civic and cultural institutions unfold.

The renovation plan included modernization of rooms, restaurants and public areas up to the standards of the ibis Styles brand as well as investments in latest IT & digital services that will offer a seamless, efficient and personalized guest experience.

The theme of ibis Styles Dunărea Galaţi tells the story of an immersion in nature. Guests can choose one of the 80 design rooms and enjoy beautiful public areas as well as a fully equipped conference area. The hotel invites travellers and local communities to the cosy Wise Café, that serves delicious freshly roasted coffee and healthy snacks.

“The speed of Accor’s development in Romania was not influenced by the unprecedented challenges that we have experienced in hospitality in past few months. The proof is given by the opening of 7 new hotels this year will total 802 keys.

The first hotels opened are ibis Styles Bucharest City Center, on June 22nd and ibis Styles Dunărea Galati, August 24th. They are only some of the several new flagship properties coming to Romania this year. In the next few months, they will be followed by Mercure Galati, Mercure Timisoara, ibis Styles Bucharest Airport, ibis Timișoara and ibis Bucharest Politehnica. We are particularly enthusiastic about the opening of two new promising markets this year – Galați and Timișoara. Along with our partners, we look forward to bringing the superior Accor guest experience to the travellers and local communities of these two wonderful cities,” says Christophe Chamboncel, VP Operations Management Romania & South-Eastern Europe.

For the next two to three years, Accor has secured a strong pipeline in Romania, with further 10 properties, totalling more than 1344 keys. The new openings include Swissotel Bucharest, as the flagship five-star hotel development in the capital, and other new brands to enter on the Romanian market.