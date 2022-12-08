Accor to open a new Mercure hotel in Bacau

Hospitality group Accor announces the signing of a new franchise agreement, for the opening of a brand-new Mercure hotel in Bacau. The hotel will be operated by the local developer Arena City Center S.R.L. and will be the first one affiliated to an international chain in the city.

The 80-room Mercure Bacău is set to launch in the second quarter of 2025. The hotel will join the Group’s pipeline of 14 hotels, announced and scheduled to open across the country within the next three years. In addition to its spacious and tastefully designed rooms, the hotel will welcome guests with an a-la-carte restaurant, an outside terrace and a lively bar. A generous 775 sq m ballroom, 3 separate meeting rooms, including foyer, lounge on rooftop area for private small events – with lake view, will host all forms of private celebrations and corporate events. The hotel guests will also enjoy the use of a large parking area, thus making the hotel extremely accessible and convenient for travellers arriving by car.

Located on the northern side of the city, on Stefan cel Mare Street, Mercure Bacau will be part of a complex extension of Arena Mall Bacau. The new development stage will also bring a new wing to the mall, a 200 apartments residential building, a parking lot/area and a big indoor & outdoor playground, Cinema City – 8 halls, one of which will be reconfigured in 4DX. Arena Mall is the largest modern retail area of Bacau.

Bacau is the second largest city in Moldova, according to its economic potential. The city is crossed by two European roads and the upcoming A7 – Moldova highway. The International Airport of Bacau also connects the city to Bucharest and other key cities from Romania, as well as from Italy, UK and Belgium. The number of arrivals in Bacau increased annually over the past 4 years before pandemic, thus proving the tourism potential of the city and surroundings.

“Bringing a brand-new Mercure hotel to Bacau, one of the emerging cities of Moldova is a proof of Accor’s commitment to support the growth of Romanian tourism. We are bringing promising cities such as Bacau to the attention of the Accor international travellers’ community and we make them accessible, by ensuring our future guests that here they will be welcome to the same standards the brand has accustomed them to. More so, we promise them that the new destination will surprise them with a local story and will charm them with warm and personalized services. More so, we are honoured to join hands with a reputable local developer which has already left a significant mark on the city,” says Maria Drăgulin, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

“Today’s locals and travellers alike are no longer in search of just products and services. They aim to be surprised and to be immersed in a 360 degrees experience that is helping them create memories. This is the philosophy that guided us towards the development of the new phase of the Arena Mall project and we are excited to have found in Accor a partner which shares the same passion for people and for lifestyle. By adding the Mercure hotel to our new development, we take one more step towards becoming an urban destination, a place to be. Given Bacau city’s geo-strategic position, we are convinced that the new hotel will be the meeting point where the local, but also national and international businesspeople can organize their important meetings and corporate events,” stated Ovidiu Budeanu, developer and shareholder of Arena Mall Bacau.