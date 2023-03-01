Accor to open a new Mercure hotel in Bucharest, next to Unirii Square

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, announces the opening of a new Mercure hotel in Bucharest, in the fall of 2023. The new opening follows the conclusion of a franchise agreement with local company Sab Serv Expres SRL. The hotel will operate in a fully refurbished building on Dimitrie Cantemir Blvd., close to Unirii Square and the Old City Centre.

Mercure Bucharest Cantemir will offer travellers coming to Bucharest and the local community 40 exquisitely designed rooms, a restaurant, a bar and a conference room, divisible into two separate meeting rooms. All facilities will be hosted by a refurbished building on the popular Dimitrie Cantemir Blvd., the avenue which connects the Unirii Square to Tineretului Park and other key destinations in the Southern Part of Bucharest. The hotel will be positioned within walking distance from the Old Town. The Timpuri Noi emerging business and residential hub is also less than 1,5 km away.

“Over the past years, we committed to growing Accor’s presence in new destinations across Romania, thus bringing new hospitality standards and services to key cities of our country. Nonetheless, Bucharest remains a key market in our portfolio. We see great potential in creating, together with our partners, leading products with disruptive potential in their segment. Mercure Bucharest Cantemir will be a remarkable hotel, welcoming both travellers and the local community from the central and Southern areas of Bucharest. I am confident that it will shortly become a vibrant destination for its surroundings and an amazing starting point for the exploration of Bucharest,” says Maria Drăgulin, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

“When our passion to give new life to an exceptional property came together with Accor’s world-class industry know-how, an amazing product was born. The new Mercure we are opening together has all that it takes to become a leader in its category. More so, its’ coming to the market will revamp its entire surroundings and place a new pin on Bucharest’s lifestyle map. To us, as local investors, contributing to the attractiveness of our hometown is a great pride. So is joining hands with a global hospitality leader such as Accor,” stated Carmen Ioana ION, representative of Sab Serv Expres SRL.